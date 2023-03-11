Where To Watch The Way of The Househusband Season 2

The second season of The Way of the Househusband is all about a rough and violent man who is a househusband. Well, this show revolves around a loving husband who wants to give up his violent past and becomes a househusband. In the world of crime, people know about Tatsu. He has the strength and authority to make anyone bow down, from police officers to criminals. He is as tough as steel and likes to fight. But after Tatsu has been away from the crime area for a while, he decides to give up the violent life he has led for a long time. He makes up his mind to be a househusband. He starts to see that taking care of the house is not an easy job. So, this Slice of Life and Action anime has more to offer.

The Netflix original anime series is called Gokushufudo in Japanese. It is based on the same-named manga series written and drawn by Kousuke Oono and is made by J.C. Staff. The first season came out in 2021 and did well, so it was decided to make a second season. The Way of the Househusband is not like most anime series because it is a very low-stakes story about a couple’s day-to-day life. It deals with the most basic, simple things and issues around the house in the funniest way possible, which makes it easy to relate to. This series could instruct you on some tricks if you want to play a similar role.

The Way Of The Househusband Story

The most famous person who follows the way of the househusband is Tatsu, a yakuza boss who is so feared that he is called the “Immortal Dragon.” Tatsu is at the top of his game as a criminal, but all of a sudden he gives up crime in order to become a househusband. He calms down and marries Miku, a strong-willed career woman who is also a secret otaku who loves magical girl anime.

Both the manga and the anime are simple slice-of-life tales that show that not everyday life of an unlikely couple in short episodes. When you compare Tatsu’s intimidating aura and presence to the boring housework he does seriously, you get comedy gold. His communications and frequent run-ins with former yakuza partners and enemies are also hilarious.

The Way of The Househusband Season 2 Characters and Voice Cast

Tatsu is voiced by Jonah Scott

Miku is given voice by Laura Post

Masa is voiced by Andres Paul Ramacho

Torajiro is voiced by Ben Pronsky

Hibarri Torri is voiced by Melissa Greenspan

Gin is voiced by Laura Stahl

Nagai is voiced Keith Silverstein

Former Yakuza Boss

Bob is voiced by Gogo Lomo-David

Kotake is voiced by Adam Tomei

Ryota is given voice by Ryan Bartley

Where can I watch The Way of the Househusband Season 2?

The Way of the Househusband/Gokushufudo is a Netflix original show that can be watched in both Japanese and English. The series is also licensed by Bilibili or B Site, a Shanghai-based streaming and video-sharing service that has a lot of anime, comics, games, documentaries, variety shows, and other original shows.

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Release Date

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, everyone in the world will be able to watch the first episode of Season 2 of The Way of the Househusband on Netflix.

What Is the Background of The Way of the Househusband?

The streaming show is based on a Japanese manga series that came out in 2018 and was written and drawn by Kousuke Oono. It was published in the magazine Kurage Bunch. In 2020, Nippon TV made a live-action TV drama based on the comic series. The cast was completely different from the anime version. At the Netflix Anime Festival on October 26, 2020, the streaming service said that an original net animation (ONA) would come out in April 2021. During the Netflix Tudum Japan event on September 25, 2022, the second season was announced.

Gokushufudo is the name of the show, which comes from two different terms. “Gokudo” means “the ultimate path” in Japanese, and it is most often used to talk about the yakuza and their lifestyle. On the other hand, “shufu” means a house-husband (or housewife). After Season 1 Part 1, a live-action limited series starring Kenjiro Tsuda as Tatsu and showing him doing chores around the house in funny ways came out.