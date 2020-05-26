WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Reveals Members’ Reactions To His “The King Of Mask Singer” Wins

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon sat down with TVReport to speak about his reign as six-time champion on “The King of Mask Singer”! He just lately completed up his time on the present, pulling off six consecutive wins and simply barely shedding his champion title to Defend by one vote.

About what he did after profitable on the present, Kang Seung Yoon stated, “The very first thing I did was inform my members. They have been actually pleased with me, saying ‘YG’s first champion!’ Once I went again to the house, the members greeted me saying issues like, ‘The champion got here,’ and ‘For those who’re going to be champion, keep up there! For those who come down rapidly we’re not going to allow you to in the home.’ They gave me quite a lot of help.”

He additionally talked about listening to from fellow members Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon, who’re presently within the navy. “They might maintain calling me to verify if I received once more,” he recalled. “The members have been actually that completely happy.”

When requested about how he felt about shedding a seventh win by one vote, Kang Seung Yoon replied, “Truthfully, it’s a disgrace since I misplaced by precisely one vote. Additionally, since my recollections of being the champion are so particular it’s onerous for me to tear myself away from it.” He went on to confess, “Really, I felt threatened the primary time I heard Defend sing since I knew they had an attraction that I simply didn’t have. I believed I would lose, however on the finish of the present Kim Gura stated he thought I’d win. Due to that I had a little bit of hope, however shedding by only one vote made me so unhappy. Nevertheless, I’m so grateful that I used to be in a position to depart the present with so many valuable recollections.”

Kang Seung Yoon additionally talked about his win in opposition to singer So Chan Whee. “Since I knew who she was, I believed that there was no likelihood that I may win. When the outcomes got here up, I used to be so shocked and thought that there was one thing mistaken.” He continued to thank his fellow contestant, saying, “After taking off his masks, So Chan Whee complimented me saying that my singing was energetic and highly effective, so I wish to say thanks to her.”

After his spectacular six wins on the present Kang Seung Yoon was given many nicknames equivalent to “The Youngest Champion” and “The First 6-Time Idol Champion.” He responded to those titles, saying, “I’m merely grateful. I’m actually glad that I may shatter the unfairness in opposition to idol singers.”

Kang Seung Yoon additionally mirrored on his solo actions, admitting that he was missing in confidence when he first began. “I’m additionally planning on releasing a solo album this yr, however I saved questioning if individuals would truly hearken to it. However then I went on ‘The King of Mask Singer’ and was completely happy to obtain so many alternatives to point out my very own distinctive vocal coloration. After I turned champion, the corporate hasn’t tried to intrude with my singing type or my producing in any respect. Normally they provide quite a lot of suggestions on my self-produced tracks, however now they’re not giving as a lot. Additionally, employees on the firm name me ‘Mr. Champion’ every time they see me and that made me proud.”

The singer was additionally requested how he favored his “Chow Yun Fats” masks. “I used to be apprehensive about how I’d pull off the character, however the second I noticed the masks I cherished it,” he replied. “It was so cute but in addition cool, and the sparkly coiffure and the matchstick within the mouth have been the most effective! I positively wish to say thanks to the crew of designers who created it.”

Kang Seung Yoon spoke about how onerous it was to maintain his identification on the present a secret, commenting, “It appeared like everybody already knew, so it was onerous to maintain it a secret. My associates from my hometown would contact me after the present saying, ‘Hey, your singing is nice,’ and I’d feign ignorance and reply, ‘What are you speaking about?’ Additionally, every time I would seem on a radio program there could be feedback about the present. I almost let the key slip as soon as and nearly bought scolded by the manufacturing crew. I’m proud that I saved my secret till the top.”

He completed up the interview with phrases of because of the viewers. “I needed to provide power to lots of people via my look as Chow Yun Fats on ‘The King of Mask Singer.’ I needed to change into somebody who may provide you with even only one smile, one second of happiness, and luxury you with my singing. I’m unsure if I truly turned that particular person, however thanks a lot for all of your help.”

Kang Seung Yoon can also be presently gearing as much as seem in MBC’s upcoming drama “Kairos,” which premieres in September.

