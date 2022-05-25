Xbox Super Saver deals with discounts of up to 90% on over 100 games

Essential RPGs, Star Wars for all tastes and great titles for less than 5 euros among our recommendations.

There is less left for that expected June 12 to arrive and to be able to see all the news in video games that Microsoft has prepared for us, at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, but in the meantime, since we do not plan to stop playing for a moment, here we we bring a few xbox store dealswho is throwing the house out the window with discounts up to 90%.

If you’re excited about the series premiere of Kenobi , you have several games from the George Lucas franchise on sale, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 12.49 euros and the DICE shooter, Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition for 7.99 euros. You can also enjoy the Star Wars Squadrons space battles for 9.99 euros.



, you have several games from the George Lucas franchise on sale, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 12.49 euros and the DICE shooter, Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition for 7.99 euros. You can also enjoy the Star Wars Squadrons space battles for 9.99 euros. A Way Out, the flawless cooperative adventure of Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios It is available for 7.49 euros.



It is available for 7.49 euros. Eivor’s adventures through Scandinavian lands repeat in the offers with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 27.99 euros. It is accompanied by Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in its deluxe version for 21.24 euros.



If you feel like science fiction, you have Deus Ex: Mankind Divided at a knockdown price, 4.49 euros with an 85% discount. It also repeats Cyberpunk 2077 with a 50% discount, for 34.99 euros.



These are just a handful of hundreds of games on sale that you have available in the Xbox store, with titles for less than 5 euroslike 11-11 Memories Retold for only 3.74 euros, the strategy and simulation classic, The Sims 4 for 4.99 euros, or the fantastic Codemasters driving title, DiRT 4, also for 4.99 euros.

More about: Xbox, Offers and Discounts.