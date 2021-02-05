‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series Set at Paramount Plus

A “Yellowstone” prequel collection is ready at Paramount Plus below an extension of collection co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s general cope with ViacomCBS.

The prequel, “Y: 1883,” follows the Dutton household as they embark on a journey west by the Nice Plains towards the final bastion of untamed America. It’s described as a stark retelling of Western growth, and an intense research of 1 household fleeing poverty to hunt a greater future in America’s promised land — Montana.

The present will debut on Paramount Plus in 2021, with a particular sneak preview set to air in the course of the Tremendous Bowl this Sunday. It is going to be govt produced by Sheridan, fellow “Yellowstone” co-creator John Linson, Artwork Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

“Taylor Sheridan is a visionary inventive whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases across the globe; we’re thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Leisure his dwelling,” mentioned Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Leisure. “We couldn’t be extra excited to construct upon our partnership with him, increase the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor’s boundless expertise throughout all of our manufacturers and platforms.”

“Y: 1883” is the primary of many initiatives for Sheridan below the prolonged deal, which was initially signed lower than a yr in the past. He’ll create multi-platform content material with MTV Leisure Studios and 101 Studios below the multi-year pact, which incorporates 5 cycles per yr of scripted and procedural collection. Content material will likely be unique to ViacomCBS, together with however not restricted to Paramount Community, Paramount Plus, CBS and different manufacturers and platforms below the media big’s management.

Increasing the “Yellowstone” model past Paramount Community comes as no shock, contemplating that it’s presently the highest scripted collection on cable. The present continued to be a large scores draw for the cabler in its third season, with the Season 3 finale pulling in a large 5.2 million viewers. It was renewed for a fourth season at Paramount Community final yr at the side of the announcement of Sheridan’s general deal.

“I’m excited to proceed the story of ‘Yellowstone’ and thanks to Chris, Keith and David for permitting me to maintain on increasing the household for the followers,” Sheridan mentioned.

Selection solely reported again in September that Paramount Community is basically exiting the scripted collection recreation save for “Yellowstone.” The community is as a substitute re-tooling to give attention to made-for-TV films. ViacomCBS is as a substitute transferring a lot of its new scripted content material over to Paramount Plus, which is the rebranded title of streaming service CBS All Entry.

“Taylor Sheridan is a grasp at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one in all immediately’s standout creators making must-watch content material,” mentioned David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “Our mission at 101 is to supply content material that provokes tradition conversations with famend creators at the helm of our initiatives, and that’s precisely what we envision for this collaboration. This deal is an extension of our longstanding relationship with each ViacomCBS, MTV Leisure Group and Taylor and we’re very a lot wanting ahead to our future initiatives.”