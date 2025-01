僕のヒーローアカデミア 12インチ デラックス フィギュア/緑谷 出久【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Hyper detailed 12” scale figure from the Anime My Hero Academia

Izuku Midoriya is in his ‘Gamma’ upgraded hero suit which features his improved bracers and iron soled shoes

Featured in his iconic ‘Shoot Style’ attack form, being wrapped in lightning from his quirk ‘One for All’

Showcased in My Hero Academia themed window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys My Hero Academia Action Figures! Figures Sold Separately