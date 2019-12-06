『【輸入盤CD】Mendelssohn-Bartholdy / Mendelssohn Bartholdy Edition (Box) (2019/12/6発売)【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから04月07日 00時 16分に出品され04月07日 00時 16分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,330円に設定されています。現在923件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。長崎県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
2019/12/6 発売
輸入盤
レーベル：PROFIL - G HAENSSLER
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy was born in Hamburg in 1809 and died in Leipzig at the age of 38. He was very early musically gifted. Mendelssohn performed in public at the age of 9 and composed already from the age of 11. As a pupil of Friedrich Zelter， who was a friend of Goethe， Mendelssohn composed at the age of 17 his first masterpiece: the Overture to the Midsummer Nights Dream. This is included in the extensive release as well as a large number of other known or less known pieces by him. The String Quartet in F Minor Op. 80 - written in memory of his beloved sister Fanny - which was recorded in this collection by the Aurora String Quartet is undoubtedly one of his most beautiful works. The G?chinger Kantorei with Helmuth Rilling， the Bach Collegium Stuttgart， the Bartholdy Piano Quartet， the Heidelberger Sinfoniker with Thomas Fey， Ana-Marija Markovina and other renowned interpreters and orchestras can also be heard.
