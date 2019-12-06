【輸入盤CD】Mendelssohn-Bartholdy / Mendelssohn Bartholdy Edition (Box) (2019/12/6発売)【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品情報

2019/12/6 発売

輸入盤

レーベル：PROFIL - G HAENSSLER



Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy was born in Hamburg in 1809 and died in Leipzig at the age of 38. He was very early musically gifted. Mendelssohn performed in public at the age of 9 and composed already from the age of 11. As a pupil of Friedrich Zelter， who was a friend of Goethe， Mendelssohn composed at the age of 17 his first masterpiece: the Overture to the Midsummer Nights Dream. This is included in the extensive release as well as a large number of other known or less known pieces by him. The String Quartet in F Minor Op. 80 - written in memory of his beloved sister Fanny - which was recorded in this collection by the Aurora String Quartet is undoubtedly one of his most beautiful works. The G?chinger Kantorei with Helmuth Rilling， the Bach Collegium Stuttgart， the Bartholdy Piano Quartet， the Heidelberger Sinfoniker with Thomas Fey， Ana-Marija Markovina and other renowned interpreters and orchestras can also be heard.