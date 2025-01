Manhattan Toy Wee Baby Stella Sleep Tight Baby Doll Clothes for 12 Dolls【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

BABY DOLL SLEEP TIGHT: The Sleep Tight two-piece baby doll pajamas set from the Wee Baby Stella collection features a peach and dark orange grid check pattern coordinated bottom and top, accented with dark blue embroidered mock buttons and velvet-like dark blue cuffs. The multi-textural components of the doll clothing create added value to complete this role playing, nurturing doll outfit ensemble.

FOR 12 INCH DOLLS: This baby doll Sleep Tight pajama set will fit 12" Wee Baby Stella dolls, along with other 12" soft baby dolls. Spot clean fabrics if needed; machine washing not recommended.

EASY CHANGING FOR LITTLE HANDS: Wee Baby Stella doll clothing sets feature a simple fabric hook and loop closure for easy ensemble changes. All 12 inch doll clothes arrive in 7. 5" x 10" packaging. Doll sold separately.

BABY DOLLS FOR 1 YEAR OLDS AND UP: The Wee Baby Stella collection of soft baby dolls, outfits and nurturing doll accessories are developmentally suitable toys for ages 1 year and up. With a wide variety of pretend time play sets for dolls, the Wee Baby Stella collection is a perfect collection of first baby dolls and accessories for toddlers.

STANDING BY OUR BRAND: If youre reading this, youve found a safe toy from a real company and a brand that cares. Since 1978, Manhattan Toy has been a trusted source of imaginative toys for babies, toddlers and kids of all ages. All of our toys are rigorously safety tested and every toy has our 800 number with a dedicated customer support team to answer your call.