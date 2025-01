サイズお問い合わせ可能 サンダル メンズ |KUMNY Flip Flops for Men Arch Aupport Sandals for Fl【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

?Fantastic Arch Support: Mens orthotic flip flops meet ergonomic and biomechanical design, help you to relief and improve flat foot, arch/heel pain, plantar fasciitis, overpronation, heel spurs, achilles tendonitis, etc.

?Soft Toe Post: The thong straps of mens sandals are made of high quality durable textile materials, which can softly contact the skin of your toes and prevent your toes from being damaged by excessive friction.

?Comfortable Footbed: The cushioning elastic insole makes sure your feet feel comfy and soft, provides sufficiently shock absorption and helps to reduce the stress on your feet and joints. Our toe-post slippers are one of the choice of foot care products.

?Anti-Skid Durable Sole: The outsole of thong sandals is made of non-slip rubber, which delivers enough durability and traction, grips perfectly to surface. With slip resistant strap liner makes foot no slips, keeps your feet comfortable all day.

?Perfect Performance Indoor and Outdoor: It is good for any casual daily wear. Very convenient for beach, gym, swimming pool, garden, bathroom, home, surfing, bathing, fishing, walking, traveling, etc. Great gift ideas for every male.