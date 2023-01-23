ThinkMax Music Piano Mat with 25 Music Sounds， Musical Play Mat for Toddler【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

Bringing kids More Funny This music mat can help parents bond with their children and soothe their emotions. The 8 different animal music patterns in this mat are sure to catch children s attention， and the 10 wonderful songs can be switched to 8 different instrument tunes by touching and hitting. There are many different play ways to have fun with your children so they can enjoy their day br Multifunctions Piano Music Mat 5-Modes， Question & Answer Mode， Demo Mode， Play Mode， Exercise Mode， and Note Mode. In Question & Answer Mode， children can practice their question and answer responses. In Exercise Mode， they can create their own music with the recording mode. The musical mat is easy to use and comes with a play guide. It only needs 3*AAx1.5V batteries (not included) and you can start using it right away br Combined Education with Pleasure This baby musical mat is designed to meet the color differentiation requirements of 1-5 year olds， and the innovative disco light of the crystal ball enhances babies perception of light. The music mat can help children develop hand-foot-eye coordination， as well as their exploration power and memory. Let s kids get early intelligence education while playing the games br Portable Music Mat This kids musical mat is 36x110cm (14x43 inches) and is made of soft， non-toxic fabric，tasteless. High-quality fabrics do not hurt kids feet and is easy to clean. The mat is foldable and easy to carry out. br Best Gifts for Kids The music mat is a great toy for early childhood education. It s perfect for kids birthdays， Christmas， and other holidays.