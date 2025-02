Numskull Revenant Doom Eternal in-Game Collectable Replica Toy Figure - Off【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

Reanimated from necrotic human tissue, the Revenant is a foe that’s able to dish out immense amounts of damage with its UAV jetpack and dual rocket launchers.

Standing at a mighty 155mm 6.1 inches tall, this officially licensed collectable is an exact replica to the in-game toys that you can find in DOOM Eternal

Hunt down all DOOM Eternal figurines and complete your collection

An excellent gift for gamers, fans of the DOOM series and collectors of gaming figures

Official Bethesda merchandise - designed and engineered by Numskull