[楽譜] ビートルズ／ギター・コード・フェイク・ブック(200曲収録)《輸入ギター楽譜》【送料無料】(The Beatles Guitar Chord Fake Book)《輸入楽譜》【2025年度カレンダ】

商品説明

ジャンル：ギター（ポップス/ロック）



出版社：Hal Leonard



編成：ギター



解説：20世紀を代表するイギリスのロックバンド、ビートルズ。世界中で愛されている200もの名曲が詰まった、ギター・コード・フェイク・ブックです。コードダイアグラム、カポに関する情報、歌詞、各楽曲の最初のフレーズ部分のボーカル・メロディーが記載されています。譜めくりが簡単にできるように考慮されているので、練習にも最適です。



(収録曲)

Across The Universe

All I’ve Got To Do

All My Loving

All Together Now

All You Need Is Love

And I Love Her

And Your Bird Can Sing

Another Girl

Anytime At All

Ask Me Why

Baby You’re A Rich Man

Baby’s In Black

Back In The U.S.S.R.

The Ballad Of John And Yoko

Because

Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite

Birthday

Blackbird

Blue Jay Way

Can’t Buy Me Love

Carry That Weight

Chains

Come Together

The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill

Cry Baby Cry

A Day In The Life

Day Tripper

Dear Prudence

Dig A Pony

Do You Want To Know A Secret?

Doctor Robert

Don’t Bother Me

Don’t Let Me Down

Don’t Pass Me By

Drive My Car

Eight Days A Week

Eleanor Rigby

The End

Every Little Thing

Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey

Fixing A Hole

The Fool On The Hill

For No One

For You Blue

From Me To You

Get Back

Getting Better

Girl

Glass Onion

Golden Slumbers

Good Day Sunshine

Good Morning Good Morning

Good Night

Got To Get You Into My Life

Happiness Is A Warm Gun

A Hard Day’s Night

Hello， Goodbye

Hello Little Girl

Help!

Helter Skelter

Her Majesty

Here Comes The Sun

Here， There And Everywhere

Hey Bulldog

Hey Jude

Hold Me Tight

Honey Pie

I Am The Walrus

I Call Your Name

I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party

I Feel Fine

I Me Mine

I Need You

I Saw Her Standing There

I Should Have Known Better

I Wanna Be Your Man

I Want To Hold Your Hand

I Want To Tell You

I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

I Will

I’ll Be Back

I’ll Cry Instead

I’ll Follow The Sun

I’ll Get You

I’m A Loser

I’m Down

I’m Looking Through You

I’m Only Sleeping

I’m So Tired

I’ve Got A Feeling

I’ve Just Seen A Face

If I Fell

If I Needed Someone

If You’ve Got Trouble

In My Life

In Spite Of All The Danger

The Inner Light

It Won’t Be Long

It’s All Too Much

It’s Only Love

Julia

Lady Madonna

Let It Be

Like Dreamers Do

Little Child

The Long And Winding Road

Long Long Long

Long Tall Sally

Love Me Do

Love You To

Lovely Rita

Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

Magical Mystery Tour

Martha My Dear

Matchbox

Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

Mean Mr. Mustard

Michelle

Misery

Mr. Moonlight

Money (That’s What I Want)

Mother Nature’s Son

The Night Before

No Reply

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

Not A Second Time

Not Guilty

Nowhere Man

Ob-La-Di， Ob-La-Da

Octopus’s Garden

Oh! Darling

Old Brown Shoe

One After 909

Only A Northern Song

Paperback Writer

Penny Lane

Piggies

Please Mr. Postman

Please Please Me

Polythene Pam

P.S. I Love You

Rain

Revolution

Revolution 1

Rocky Raccoon

Run For Your Life

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

Savoy Truffle

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Sexy Sadie

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window

She Loves You

She Said She Said

She’s A Woman

She’s Leaving Home

Slow Down

Something

Strawberry Fields Forever

Sun King

Taxman

Tell Me What You See

Tell Me Why

Thank You Girl

That Means A Lot

There’s A Place

Things We Said Today

Think For Yourself...



