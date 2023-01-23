『[楽譜] ビートルズ／ギター・コード・フェイク・ブック(200曲収録)《輸入ギター楽譜》【送料無料】(The Beatles Guitar Chord Fake Book)《輸入楽譜》【2025年度カレンダ】』はヤフオクでから04月12日 22時 54分に出品され04月12日 22時 54分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,831円に設定されています。現在448件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。兵庫県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
ジャンル：ギター（ポップス/ロック）
出版社：Hal Leonard
弊社に在庫がない場合の取り寄せ発送目安：8日〜31日
編成：ギター
解説：20世紀を代表するイギリスのロックバンド、ビートルズ。世界中で愛されている200もの名曲が詰まった、ギター・コード・フェイク・ブックです。コードダイアグラム、カポに関する情報、歌詞、各楽曲の最初のフレーズ部分のボーカル・メロディーが記載されています。譜めくりが簡単にできるように考慮されているので、練習にも最適です。
(収録曲)
Across The Universe
All I’ve Got To Do
All My Loving
All Together Now
All You Need Is Love
And I Love Her
And Your Bird Can Sing
Another Girl
Anytime At All
Ask Me Why
Baby You’re A Rich Man
Baby’s In Black
Back In The U.S.S.R.
The Ballad Of John And Yoko
Because
Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite
Birthday
Blackbird
Blue Jay Way
Can’t Buy Me Love
Carry That Weight
Chains
Come Together
The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill
Cry Baby Cry
A Day In The Life
Day Tripper
Dear Prudence
Dig A Pony
Do You Want To Know A Secret?
Doctor Robert
Don’t Bother Me
Don’t Let Me Down
Don’t Pass Me By
Drive My Car
Eight Days A Week
Eleanor Rigby
The End
Every Little Thing
Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey
Fixing A Hole
The Fool On The Hill
For No One
For You Blue
From Me To You
Get Back
Getting Better
Girl
Glass Onion
Golden Slumbers
Good Day Sunshine
Good Morning Good Morning
Good Night
Got To Get You Into My Life
Happiness Is A Warm Gun
A Hard Day’s Night
Hello， Goodbye
Hello Little Girl
Help!
Helter Skelter
Her Majesty
Here Comes The Sun
Here， There And Everywhere
Hey Bulldog
Hey Jude
Hold Me Tight
Honey Pie
I Am The Walrus
I Call Your Name
I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party
I Feel Fine
I Me Mine
I Need You
I Saw Her Standing There
I Should Have Known Better
I Wanna Be Your Man
I Want To Hold Your Hand
I Want To Tell You
I Want You (She’s So Heavy)
I Will
I’ll Be Back
I’ll Cry Instead
I’ll Follow The Sun
I’ll Get You
I’m A Loser
I’m Down
I’m Looking Through You
I’m Only Sleeping
I’m So Tired
I’ve Got A Feeling
I’ve Just Seen A Face
If I Fell
If I Needed Someone
If You’ve Got Trouble
In My Life
In Spite Of All The Danger
The Inner Light
It Won’t Be Long
It’s All Too Much
It’s Only Love
Julia
Lady Madonna
Let It Be
Like Dreamers Do
Little Child
The Long And Winding Road
Long Long Long
Long Tall Sally
Love Me Do
Love You To
Lovely Rita
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
Magical Mystery Tour
Martha My Dear
Matchbox
Maxwell’s Silver Hammer
Mean Mr. Mustard
Michelle
Misery
Mr. Moonlight
Money (That’s What I Want)
Mother Nature’s Son
The Night Before
No Reply
Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
Not A Second Time
Not Guilty
Nowhere Man
Ob-La-Di， Ob-La-Da
Octopus’s Garden
Oh! Darling
Old Brown Shoe
One After 909
Only A Northern Song
Paperback Writer
Penny Lane
Piggies
Please Mr. Postman
Please Please Me
Polythene Pam
P.S. I Love You
Rain
Revolution
Revolution 1
Rocky Raccoon
Run For Your Life
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)
Savoy Truffle
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
Sexy Sadie
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window
She Loves You
She Said She Said
She’s A Woman
She’s Leaving Home
Slow Down
Something
Strawberry Fields Forever
Sun King
Taxman
Tell Me What You See
Tell Me Why
Thank You Girl
That Means A Lot
There’s A Place
Things We Said Today
Think For Yourself...
