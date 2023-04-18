7 Seeds Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

2019 saw the premiere of the sci-fi and survival-themed anime series 7 Seeds on Netflix. An extensive manga series by Yumi Tamura served as the inspiration for this anime. Early in the new millennium, Gonzo Studio produced this ONA series.

Gonzo Studio sold its assets to Studio Kai in June 2019. The most recent television show premiered on March 26, 2020, and it was created by Netflix. The third season’s renewal has the audience interested.

In 2001, Bessatsu Shojo Comic showed the comic. The manga was released in 35 volumes over a 16-year period.

The manga is no longer being published since the last volume was published on May 27, 2017, signalling the end of the plot.

In the first season, 16 volumes of the anime were covered. The second season’s narrative developed further and only required four volumes. The manga still has 15 volumes to go. So there is enough material to at least a few seasons of the show.

It has to do with how quickly the third season’s plot will develop. The excellent news is the fact there is no source material shortage that would prevent the production of a new season.

Although Netflix has not yet announced a 7 Seeds Season 3 release date, we do know that it will follow Season 2. Tuko Machida is the story’s editor-in-chief.

In recent years, Netflix has promoted anime, through TV streaming has been a big factor in the renewal of both the subsequent ones seasons.

7 Seeds is a member of the underappreciated anime series many people are unaware of. The animated series is unquestionably one of the finest to watch, and following season 2, there have been widespread murmurs that it may return for a third season.

7 Seeds Season 3 Release Date

There was no information on the third episode of this series being renewed as of the 28th of July 2022. However, the start of a new season takes a very long period.

7 Seeds Season 3 Cast

Touyama Nao provides the voice for Natsu Iwashimizu, the primary protagonist. Hana Suguruno with Aota Arashi, two sympathetic characters who were the first to be acquainted with Nastu with his lover, Hana, are voiced by Hikasa Youko.

His adversary Ango was one of the project’s top pupils and is portrayed by Fukuyama Jun. He is voiced by Ono Kensho, while Ryou, another outstanding participant in the work, is performed by Ishizuka Sayori.

7 Seeds Season 3 Trailer

The 50-second Season 1 teaser for the television show debuted around May 27, 2019. On March 17, 2020, the second season trailer for 7Seeds was published. There has not yet been a formal announcement of the Season 3 trailer.

7 Seeds Season 3 Plot

It relies on the sci-fi to survival genres, with the tale of the five factions created to defend mankind and ensure the safety of human existence.

All seven of each group’s members have been chosen for cryonic preservation by the Japanese government, and they are all fully oblivious of the circumstances.

After emerging from the cryogenic coma, they discover that their house has altered, that Japan has undergone a complete transformation, and that they have all managed to live in this brand-new environment.

A massive meteorite struck the earth in the future. Every living thing on the world, including humans, perished. As a result, the government took action to prepare for the worst.

Teams made up of five pairs of youthful men and women are chosen. After that, each person was placed into a cryogenic slumber in an effort to preserve mankind.

They were unexpectedly forced into a cruel reality when these men and women awoke up. They searched for means of surviving while knowing they will always be loved and experiencing loss.

The novel Seven Seeds relates the tale of a group of adolescents who, upon awakening, found themselves near the end on the world. Shy Nats along with other people engage in a hard battle to live in a world that is changing.

Arashi, Natsu, three Ango appeared in the last installment of Season 2 when the squad became involved in two different problems.

As the ship’s microbes started to assault, there wasn’t much time left until the weapon countdown. The squad makes a mad effort to leave, and wow, do they manage to get out of there.

Although the ties between squad member have grown stronger, the adventure is still not done.

Ango has transformed into a capable leader, while Ryo and Ango have fully assimilated in Tendo, Summer Team B. Ryo and Ango also seem to have grown closer.

The following season will continue where the last one left off. Arashi and Hana should not be disregarded; while they haven’t met yet, they seem prepared to survive in their current environment.