Turandot DVD 並行輸入【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品情報

Mention Giacomo Puccinis name and opera-lovers all over the world will think of grand opera and passionate love stories. One of the worlds most famous arias comes from the composers final opera Turandot: Nessun dorma - none shall sleep because by morning the Chinese princess is determined to have discovered the name of the unknown prince. The work is remarkable for its Chinese local color its opulent crowd scenes its powerful choruses and its characters overwhelmed by their emotions. Enthu