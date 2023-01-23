『2 Set Floor Balloon Stand Kit with Birthday Crown LED String Lights Include【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月18日 00時 06分に出品され03月18日 00時 06分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,476円に設定されています。現在633件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。宮崎県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|2 Set Floor Balloon Stand Kit with Birthday Crown LED String Lights Include 44 Balloon Sticks， 26 Balloon Cups， 42 Balloons for Birthday Wedding Baby Shower Valentines Party Decoration
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| Ideal Balloon Stand Combination: the package contains 2 pieces of balloon stands for floor with 44 balloon sticks and 26 balloon cups， 42 pieces of 12 inch balloons (20 for gold confetti， 10 for glossy gold， 10 for glossy black， 2 for mini crown balloons )， 2 pieces of LED string lights of 16.4 feet/ 5 meters long each， and 1 roll of glue point， a full balloon stand combination to add charm to your party
Reliable Quality: the balloon tower stand is made of quality acrylic material， and the balloon sticks holders are made of plastic， light in weight and portable to use， sturdy enough for repeated uses
LED String Lights: our balloon tower stand kit with base is equipped with LED string lights to make balloons look warm and romantic， and they will bring your guests a pleasant visual effect， especially at night
Wide Applications: our birthday balloon columns are decorated with black and gold balloons， easy to attract peoples attention， and are ideal for birthday parties， weddings and birthday parties， also suitable for childrens parties， anniversaries， photography， baby showers， childrens parties and other outdoor or indoor activities
Warm Reminder: this product requires self assembly， with many parts， and the packaging does not include assembly drawings; Please follow the steps on the webpage to assemble and check the dimensions before purchasing; It is recommended to pour water or sand on the bottom of the balloon stand to keep it stable outdoors
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000046038806509
Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar
¥ 7476
フィンガースケートボードランプセット フィンガーボードスケートパークキット フィンガーボードレール フィンガースクーター フィンガーバイク フィンガー
¥ 7476
Hot Wheels 1991 1:64 Scale Yellow Lamborghini Diablo Die Cast Car #227
¥ 7476
2011 HOT WHEELS 2011 NEW MODELS 20/244 YELLOW HONDA S2000 20/50
¥ 7476
ホットウィールGBF93ディノコースターアタック、プレイセット
¥ 7476
Hot Wheels Marvel Premium 4-Pack Bundle， 4 Hot Wheels Vehicles Inspired by
¥ 7476
ホットウィール(Hot Wheels) 1:64 RC テスラ ロードスター 【5才~】 HJP78
¥ 7476
Enkerpro 6PCS Big Dinosaur Toys for Boys and Kids-Realistic Soft Large Toy
¥ 7476
4個 恐竜卵 ストレスボール 子供 幼児 大人用 恐竜 感覚ボール 男の子 女の子 大人用 夏休み 誕生日 恐竜 パーティー 記念品 (L、4)
¥ 7476
Meri Meri ピニャータ SUN 168220 (45-3253)
¥ 7476
BONAOK Kids Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone with Colorful Lights & US
¥ 7476
バタフライフラワーバルーン17個 巨大なカラフルな花柄アルミホイルバルーンデコレーション用品 誕生日パーティー 結婚式 ベビーシャワー用
¥ 7476
組み立て バースデーパーティーバルーン 60パック 12インチ ブラック イエロー オレンジ 誕生日パーティーデコレーションセット
¥ 7476
Lets Boogie Balloons ディスコパーティーバナー ディスコフィーバー/サタデーナイトフィーバー/70年代ディスコ/80年代90年代音
¥ 7476
ディスコフィーバーバルーン ディスコパーティーバナー ブギー/サタデーナイトフィーバー/70年代ディスコ/80年代90年代音楽ダンスディスコボールダン
¥ 7476
ヒューズ パーラー ビーズ 22000/Pkg楽しい融合/マルチ ミックス
¥ 7476
Swimline Giant Inflatable Swans
¥ 7476
L?LL?baby Serenity All Seasons リルベビー セレニティ オールシーズン インディゴ
¥ 7473
落札価格7476円
633 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！