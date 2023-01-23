2 Set Floor Balloon Stand Kit with Birthday Crown LED String Lights Include【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Ideal Balloon Stand Combination: the package contains 2 pieces of balloon stands for floor with 44 balloon sticks and 26 balloon cups， 42 pieces of 12 inch balloons (20 for gold confetti， 10 for glossy gold， 10 for glossy black， 2 for mini crown balloons )， 2 pieces of LED string lights of 16.4 feet/ 5 meters long each， and 1 roll of glue point， a full balloon stand combination to add charm to your party

Reliable Quality: the balloon tower stand is made of quality acrylic material， and the balloon sticks holders are made of plastic， light in weight and portable to use， sturdy enough for repeated uses

LED String Lights: our balloon tower stand kit with base is equipped with LED string lights to make balloons look warm and romantic， and they will bring your guests a pleasant visual effect， especially at night

Wide Applications: our birthday balloon columns are decorated with black and gold balloons， easy to attract peoples attention， and are ideal for birthday parties， weddings and birthday parties， also suitable for childrens parties， anniversaries， photography， baby showers， childrens parties and other outdoor or indoor activities

Warm Reminder: this product requires self assembly， with many parts， and the packaging does not include assembly drawings; Please follow the steps on the webpage to assemble and check the dimensions before purchasing; It is recommended to pour water or sand on the bottom of the balloon stand to keep it stable outdoors