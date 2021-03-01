A Terminator anime series is coming to Netflix with one of the Batman writers

Netflix has announced that they are working on a series of Terminator anime with The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin as showrunner.

Tomlin, co-writer of the upcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, will serve as showrunner for the series. In addition, the anime will be produced by Productions IG, the Japanese studio behind Ghost in the Shell Arise, Psycho-Pass, FLCL and more. They have been working with Netflix since 2018.

Terminator is a science fiction saga created by director James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd. It began with the 1984 film of the same name starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. It revolves around a futuristic war that requires the presence of John Connor for the humans to win in the violent confrontation against Skynet, a malevolent AI.

Schwarzenegger plays the T-800, a killer robot sent from the future to kill (and then protect) John Connor. Schwarzenegger, who has played the character in 6 movies, started out as a rival, until he switched sides.

There are no details on the story or the characters at the moment, but Tomlin has said that they are going to address the fans by attacking the “feelings” totally. Tomlin says he intends to tackle the Terminator character in a way that breaks convention, changes expectations and is visceral. “

Mitsuhisa Ishakawa, President of Production IG, had this to say:

“I have asked my old colleague Mamoru Oshii (director of Ghost in the Shell) what he thinks about the idea of ​​turning the Terminator into an animated series. His answer was to ask me if I had lost my mind.”

Ishikawa says the response has given him confidence, at least enough to join the project. He is a fan of the series, and assures that the Production IG team will do their best to create this television show.

Netflix has given the green light to a number of anime adaptations following the success of the Castlevania series. Another that is already on the way is Dota, which will be in charge of The Legend of Korra team.

Want more Sarah Connor and T-800? Well come on, everyone to play Fortnite, the skins appeared this season.