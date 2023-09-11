Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill, As Well As Others When An Opinion Piece Says Martin Short Is Desperately Not Funny You Should Say:

After an op-ed called Martin Short “exhausting, sweaty, as well as desperately not funny,” Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill, and several other stars came to his defense.

The “Why We Kept Putting Up Through Martin Short” opinion piece on Slate criticized Short’s comedic work, calling his parts “over-the-top” and “unbelievably annoying.”

In the third season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, a reviewer tells theater director Oliver Putnam that his dull return to Broadway “just didn’t sing.” Even your worst shows are good.

No one will see her bad review because she wrote it before the show’s star was killed upon opening night, yet she tells Oliver that it was as bad as it should have been. She also says, “I never hold back.” You shouldn’t either.

Ben Stiller, who also worked on "Saturday Night Live," wrote upon X, "Martin Short was a comic genius. "That's the end."

Mark Hamill, who played the original Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” movies, put together a collage of some of Martin Short’s funny figures from his work and wrote, “It’s hard to think that people are actually arguing about whether or not Martin Short was funny. What’s up? He is very funny.”

In the article, writer Dan Kois said, “I’ve wrinkled my nose at him every step of the way, from sketch comedy star to uneasy actor to twice-failed talk-show host to enthusiastic song-and-dance man.”

“Every time he wears a silly outfit, says something crazy, or tries to scam the audience, I intend to yell at the screen, “Why are you doing this?”

When I wrote this on Saturday, short had been the most popular topic on X.

“Success is” J. Smith-Cameron directly attacked writer Dan Kois’ op-ed: “The famous Martin Short article is full of clips as well as references to characters that the writer finds annoying, but they are so funny that the article is a valentine in spite of itself.”

John Cusack said of one of Martin Short’s roles on “Second City Television,” “I don’t know what people are talking regarding alongside Martin Short, yet his Mr. Rogers boxing match was my favorite.”

Succession actor J. Smith-Cameron also commented on the op-ed, saying that the clips of Short’s work were “so entertaining that the article serves as a valentine in spite of itself.”

Even though the article criticizes Short’s style of comedy by saying he has a “eager-to-please flamboyance” and that he “should do anything, anything, for a smile,” it additionally spends time breaking down his career. In a follow-up post, Smith-Cameron said, “I now like Martin Short even more than before.”

Actor and TV show Jerry O’Connell praised Short for his kindness, saying, “When I was a kid, I went up to Martin Short as well as told him I loved Three Amigos. He couldn’t have been nicer to this bothersome child. I think a lot about that conversation.”

Martin Short Was Cast Within A Production Of Godspell In Toronto That Has Become Legendary:

In 1972, when Short was in the spring of his last year at McMaster University, he was cast in a now-legendary production of Godspell in Toronto. This was the same show that gave Victor Garber, Gilda Radner, Eugene Levy, as well as Paul Shaffer their start in the theater world.

Many of those artists went on to become famous right away, but Short had trouble finding work for a few years after that. He ended up in boring TV ads and a Canadian comedy show.

At one point, he was cast within a production of John Herbert’s Fortune and Men’s Eyes as a cruel prisoner who preyed on other prisoners. Radner gave Short a hug after observing the show and told her, “Aw, honey, don’t ever do a play such as this again.”