Brat TV Announces New Cast of ‘Hen Women’ For Seventh Season

Gen Z studio Brat TV has introduced that the seventh season of “Hen Women” will launch on Sept. 1, that includes model new forged members.

The up to date forged can be led by 11-year-old Hayley LeBlanc, who’s following within the footsteps of her older sister Annie, the earlier star of the collection. Additionally becoming a member of the forged is Kheris Rogers; an actress and singer, Enzo Lopez; the youthful brother of TikTok phenomenon Addison Rae; “Dance Mothers” alum Elliana Walmsley and dancer and actor Aiden Prince.

Txunamy Ortiz, Coco Quinn, Corinne Pleasure, Liam-Alexander Newman, Skyler Aboujaoude and Matteo Gallegos spherical out the brand new additions. Unique forged members Annie LeBlanc and Hayden Summerall will seem often all through the brand new season.

“Coming off our greatest quarter but, we couldn’t be extra excited to introduce a brand new technology of Hen Women – which, for tens of millions of Gen Z viewers, has change into a family title,” Brat TV co-founder Rob Fishman stated.

“Hen Women” debuted in 2017, with “Hen Women: The Film” reaching almost 30 million views on YouTube. The present follows a bunch of tight-knit associates who comprise a dance group generally known as the Hen Women. As they navigate college, relationships and household, they must work more durable than ever to maintain their friendship robust.

Brat TV reached over 20 million distinctive viewers within the first half of 2020 throughout “Hen Women” and their newest collection, “Attaway Basic,” starring TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio. The studio has additionally just lately launched channels on Samsung TV, Roku, Tubi and Pluto in addition to a brand new Snapchat broadcast known as “Previous Your Bedtime,” which has reached 10 million viewers. In 2019, Brat TV entered a partnership with MGM TV to create unique content material for streaming companies.