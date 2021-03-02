General News

BTS’ Suga’s “Daechwita” Becomes His 1st MV As Agust D To Hit 200 Million Views

March 2, 2021
BTS’ Suga’s “Daechwita” has simply surpassed 200 million views on YouTube!

Shortly after 11 p.m. KST on March 1, the music video for “Daechwita,” which Suga launched underneath the identify Agust D because the title observe of his second solo mixtape “D-2,” hit 200 million views on YouTube.

Suga first dropped “Daechwita” on Could 22, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the music video simply over 9 months and 7 days to achieve the milestone.

Congratulations to Suga on his spectacular achievement!

Watch the epic music video for “Daechwita”—which options enjoyable cameos by Jungkook and Jin—once more under:

