‘Disney Family Singalong’ on Top – Variety

The “Disney Family Singalong” continued to be one bounce forward of the competitors in delayed viewing.

ABC’s particular rose on a magic carpet to a 3.2 Reside+Three score amongst adults 18-49, comfortably topping an encore of “The Masked Singer” by virtually a complete rankings level. For comparability, the common “Masked Singer” is averaging a 3.Zero score after three days of delayed viewing, which means that the singalong is up there with the highest non-football broadcasts of the season up to now.

Others with a robust displaying included “Survivor,” which grew to a 2.Zero score in L+3 (up on its 1.Eight season common), and “Station 19” which leapt 42% to a 1.7 (up on its 1.5 season common).

By way of complete viewership, “NCIS” nonetheless reigned supreme with 16.1 million viewers, which represents virtually 2 million greater than its L+Three common for the season. The “Disney Family Singalong” slotted into second place with 12.2 million viewers, solely simply beating out “Chicago Hearth.”

Reside+Three Adults 18-49

Telecast Community Broadcast Date Reside+SD A18-49 Reside+Three A18-49 Precise Enhance % Enhance DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG ABC 04/16/20 2.6 3.2 +0.6 +23% MASKED SINGER ENCORE FOX 04/15/20 1.8 2.3 +0.5 +28% 911 FOX 04/13/20 1.5 2.0 +0.5 +33% SURVIVOR CBS 04/15/20 1.6 2.0 +0.4 +25% VOICE NBC 04/13/20 1.6 1.9 +0.3 +19% CHICAGO PD NBC 04/15/20 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% LEGO MASTERS FOX 04/15/20 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 04/15/20 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% STATION 19 ABC 04/16/20 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% NCIS CBS 04/14/20 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 04/14/20 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% CHICAGO MED NBC 04/15/20 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% CONNERS, THE ABC 04/14/20 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 04/16/20 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 04/16/20 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% MOM CBS 04/16/20 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% FBI: MOST WANTED SPECIAL CBS 04/14/20 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 04/13/20 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% TMZ:TIGER KING-WHT WNT DN FOX 04/13/20 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% BULL CBS 04/13/20 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% FBI: MOST WANTED CBS 04/14/20 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% SONGLAND NBC 04/13/20 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 04/15/20 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 04/14/20 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER ABC 04/16/20 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% BLACKLIST NBC 04/17/20 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 04/17/20 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% AMERICAN IDOL ABC 04/19/20 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA CBS 04/13/20 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% ONE WRLD:TOGETHER AT HOME ABC 04/18/20 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% ONE WORLD: TOGETHER HOME NBC 04/18/20 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% GOOD GIRLS NBC 04/19/20 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125% FOR LIFE ABC 04/14/20 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 04/15/20 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 04/19/20 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 04/19/20 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% FAMILY GUY FOX 04/19/20 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 04/16/20 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 04/16/20 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% WILL & GRACE NBC 04/16/20 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SCHOOLED ABC 04/15/20 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% MACGYVER CBS 04/17/20 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 04/16/20 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% EMPIRE FOX 04/14/20 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% 60 MINUTES CBS 04/19/20 0.9 0.9 even +0% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 04/15/20 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% ALL RISE CBS 04/13/20 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% BACHELOR:LISTEN TO HEART ABC 04/13/20 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% BROKE CBS 04/16/20 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST NBC 04/19/20 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% BLACK-ISH ABC 04/14/20 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% TOMMY CBS 04/16/20 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 04/19/20 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% SIMPSONS FOX 04/19/20 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% DATELINE FRI NBC 04/17/20 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 04/14/20 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% MILLIONAIRE ABC 04/15/20 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 04/17/20 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% ONE WORLD: TOGETHER HOME CBS 04/18/20 0.7 0.7 even +0% BAKER AND THE BEAUTY ABC 04/13/20 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% MIXED-ISH ABC 04/14/20 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% 48 HOURS CBS 04/18/20 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 04/19/20 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% WALL NBC 04/19/20 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% INDEBTED NBC 04/16/20 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% NBC NEWS SPCL CORONA 4/14 NBC 04/14/20 0.5 0.5 even +0% DUNCANVILLE FOX 04/19/20 0.4 0.4 even +0% LITTLE BIG SHOTS NBC 04/19/20 0.4 0.4 even +0% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 04/13/20 0.1 0.3 +0.2 +200% CHARMED CW 04/17/20 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% RIVERDALE CW 04/15/20 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% NANCY DREW CW 04/15/20 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY CW 04/13/20 0.2 0.2 even +0% DYNASTY CW 04/17/20 0.1 0.1 even +0% IN THE DARK CW 04/16/20 0.1 0.1 even +0% KATY KEENE CW 04/16/20 0.1 0.1 even +0% ONE WORLD:TOGETHER @ HOME CW 04/18/20 0.1 0.1 even +0%

