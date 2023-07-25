During An Alleged Strong-Arm Robbery, Rapper Quavo Was On A Yacht In Miami:

The Miami Beach Police Department says that rapper Quavo was one of several people on a boat where a strong-arm robbery took place on Sunday night. Police said that the event was reported upon North River Drive just before 9 p.m.

Quavo, who’s real name was Quavious Keyate Marshall and is 32 years old, was alongside a group of people who had rented a boat, according to the story. They were told that their time to rent the boat was up and that it had to be returned.

On July 23 Captain Of The Yacht Claimed That One Of The People Who Hired The Boat Robbed Him:

A report from Sunday, July 23, says that the captain of a yacht claimed the Miami Dade Police Department that one of the people who hired the boat robbed him and threatened him.

The Migos artist was not accused of doing anything wrong, but when the boat arrived at The Wharf along the Miami River, he was seen with cops alongside his hands zip-tied beneath his back.

Sunday night around 10 p.m., police stopped the boat. The boat’s owner said he was paid a lot of money to take the team of 13 to 17 individuals out onto the water.

While Docking The Boat One Of Member Pointed The Gun To The Captain And Demanded The Money Back:

But when it was time to bring the boat back to the dock, a single of the men in the group pointed a weapon at the captain as well as demanded the money back.

The man is said to have taken the captain’s wallet as well as phone before threatening someone else on the team. One member of the team had the ability to text for help.

Then, two men, Cornell Whitfield, 39, of Texas, as well as Anteneh Workeneh, 32, of Georgia, reportedly “became very aggressive” toward the boat captain as well as crew as well as “demanded a refund.”

The yacht’s owner said that 13 to 17 people were onboard when they hired the boat earlier in the day.

People who rented the yacht paid for the service, yet when it was time to bring the boat back to its dock, they held the captain at gunpoint and demanded a return.

A single of the men who grabbed the captain at gunpoint and threatened to murder him then proceeded to throw him away the boat, the captain told the police.

The Suspect Took Captain’s Wallet:

The suspect then took the captain’s wallet, which had about $3,500 in it, and his phone out of his pocket and threatened another member of the crew.

The musician Quavo, whose real name was Quavious Marshall, was additionally on the boat, according to a police report. Marshall has been recognized for being a member of the group Migos.

Police say that Whitfield told the crew member that if he didn’t get the rental money back, he would “kill him as well.” The team member proceeded to go to one of the rooms to get the money, which was about $5,000.

Law officials finally got in touch with the boat’s owner and told him what had happened.

The boat leader told the police that Whitfield following the member of the crew to the room to get the money. This is what the police report says. But the team member told the cops something different. He said that no one followed him into the room.

The owner of the boat said that, luckily, no one was hurt. He also said that another member of the crew had a cell phone as well as was able to text for help in secret.

On the boat, police officers with guns and individuals with their hands up were seen on a cellphone film. Even though the boat is docked close to The Wharf, it has absolutely nothing associated with what’s happened. Terence Quek, who was a witness, told what he saw.

No Arrests Carried Due To Each Person Is Telling Different Thing:

MBPD stated that people were held for questioning, but no arrests were carried out because of the whole situation and the fact that different people said different things.

“It should be mentioned that there were two guns at the scene, but none of them were used to make threats. The report said that there were no cameras upon the boat that facing where the claimed event happened.

A person saw Quavo being held alongside a zip tie behind his back. Shortly after, people noticed leaving the area as well as driving away in multiple black SUVs with darkened windows.

The artist was seen leaving the place with his face covered by a shirt, which was caught on camera.

The police report also talked about text messages that showed people had different ideas about when the boat could be rented. Two guns were also on board, but police said they weren’t used in the event.

The Investigation Is Still Going On:

Even though the police are still looking into what happened, crew members’ different stories make it unlikely that anyone will be arrested or charged. The incident had absolutely nothing associated with the Wharf Miami, but that’s where the boat stopped and where the cops got in.