Electric Zoo Has To Cancel Day 1 Hours Before It Was Supposed To Start Because They Couldn’t Finish Building The Main Stage:

The first day of the huge, three-day electronic music event Electric Zoo was canceled just hours before it was set to start. The event will still happen as planned on Saturday, September 2, as well as Sunday, September 3.

Electric Zoo organizers put a note on the festival’s website, app, as well as Twitter pages today, shortly before the show at Randall’s Island Park was set to start at 3 p.m.

They said there were problems with the supply chain because they couldn’t finish building the main stage in time for the show.

This Year Has Been Hard For Everyone In Ways That Have Never Been Seen Before:

“It is with anguish that we apologize to inform you that, despite our tireless efforts as well as around-the-clock commitment, we took the painful decision to cancel the initial day of Electric Zoo,” says a message on the festival’s website.

“This year has been hard for everyone in ways that have never been seen before. Disruptions in the global supply chain have hurt businesses all over the world, including our favorite event.

We couldn’t finish building the main stage before time expired for Day 1 because of these unexpected delays. “The delays in the global supply chain have hurt businesses all over the world, including our favorite event.

Problems With The Global Supply Chain Kept Them From Finishing The Main Stage Within Time:

“Because of these unplanned delays, we won’t be able to finish building the main stage before time runs out for Day 1,” the festival’s organizers wrote on their website.

In a statement, the company that runs the festival, Made Event, said that problems with the world supply chain kept them from building the main stage on time.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the news was shared on the festival’s social media pages. Friday, a few hours before the event was supposed to start at 3 p.m. People who bought tickets for Friday will get their money back in full. People who bought passes for more than one day will get a return for one day.

People who bought boat as well as bus tickets for travel to the festival upon Friday will additionally receive their money back, the festival said. Those who bought tickets for more than one day will get their money back in parts.

The People In Charge Of The Festival Hope That Everything Will Go As Planned On Saturday And Sunday:

But the people in charge of the festival hope that the shows on Saturday and Sunday will go as planned as well as be “magical.” Some of the artists who play on those days are Zedd, Marshmello, Major Lazer, Tisto, and many more.

“We ask you to forgive us and be patient with us during this hard time. We’re truly sorry for all the trouble and frustration this will cause.

Your constant backing remains the backbone of Electric Zoo, and we keep our promise to make the rest of the event a memorable experience,” the statement said.

The Adams Administration’s Top Concern Is Always The Safety Of The People Of New York:

“This year has been hard for everyone in ways that have never been seen before. Disruptions in the global supply chain have hurt businesses all over the world, including our favorite event. We couldn’t finish building the main stage before time expired for Day 1 because of these unplanned delays.

“The safety of New Yorkers has always been the top priority of the Adams administration, so we accept that the producers of Electric Zoo have made the sensible choice to cancel the first day of the event while they continue working to make sure everyone is safe.

When city agency teams had been there this morning, the stages weren’t finished being built, and the fields weren’t ready to keep thousands of people safe.

Organizers Are Working To Make Sure That Everyone At The Event Is Safe:

We have been as well as will keep working carefully alongside the event leaders to make sure that everyone has a safe time and that all the necessary licenses are given as soon as possible.

Our teams are ready to take another look at the site this evening to see if the festival can go on as planned on Saturday. We hope that the thousands of New Yorkers as well as tourists will be able to take in the festival.