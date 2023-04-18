Eternal Love Of Dream Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

One of the love tales that fans eagerly anticipate is Eternal Love of Dream Season 2. Eternal Love of Dream is a 2020 Chinese web series starring Dilraba Dilmurat as well as Vengo Gao.

It is also known as The Pillow Book and Three Lives, Three Worlds. Based on Tangqi Gongzi’s novel Three Lives, Three Worlds, The Pillow novel, it is the sequel to the 2017 drama Eternal Love.

It portrays the difficult three-lifetime love story of Donghua and Bei Fengjiu. Donghua rescued Bei Fengjiu when she was a tiny kid, therefore she feels obligated to repay the kindness. Eventually, her gratitude and adoration are replaced by love.

This series was created at Hengdian World Studios, and its Executive Producers are Zhao Jie and Gao Shen. Each episode lasts around 40 and 45 minutes on average.

This programme was created by Jiaxing Media with Tencent Penguin Productions. The 56-episode run of the show began on the 22nd of January in 2020, before it concluded on March 5, 2020, on Tencent Video.

Eternal Love Of Dream Season 2 Release Date

Eternal Love of Dream was a barely decent season, with 56 episodes. Currently, the drama has received 8.6 out of 10 on MyDramaList and a rating of 9.7 out of 10 on Rakuten Viki. Additionally, IMDb rated IT with an 8.1 out of 10.

These promising findings indicate the Chinese drama was effective in influencing the viewers’ perspectives.

However, it is regretful that Tencent QQ, the production company, decided not to proceed with the renewal for the next season. Consequently, Eternal Love of Dream Season 2 won’t be released.

Eternal Love Of Dream Season 2 Cast

If Season 2 of Eternal Love of Dream is published, it may have identical cast as Season 1. Let’s get to know the actors and their roles. The Eternal Love of Dream Season 1 cast is as follows:

Dilraba Dilmurat as Bai Fengjiu

Vengo Gao as Dong Hua Dijun

Zhang Gong as Bai Zhi

Ma Rui as Fox Queen

Baron Chen as Zhe Yan

Leng Haiming as Bai Yi

Zhang Mingcan as A Li

Kou Jinghao as Bai Gungun

Zhao Ziqi as Mi Gu

Wang Yiming as Xiao Jingwei

Huang Junjie as Bai Zhen

Jiang Kai as Heavenly Emperor

Li Dongheng as Lian Song

Yuan Yuxuan as Cheng Yu

Wang Yifei as Zhi He

Chong Ming as Meng Hao

Wang Minghui as Yun Zhuang

Fan Zhixin as Chong Lin

Wang Kui as Xuan Yue

Eternal Love Of Dream Season 2 Plot

After being attacked by a wild beast while stuck in Monster world was a little kid, Bei Fengjiu was rescued by Donghua.

Fengjiu is determined to repay this life debt because he feels both grateful and obligated. Siming helps her enter Taichen Palace, the home of Donghua, as a fairy maid.

He converts it into a pet then brings it back to the castle to defend him against Ten-Lotus ward in exchange for a portion of Nie Chuyin’s strength, which she exchanges for her eight-tailed fox fur.

She finally falls in love with him as a result of her admiration. After being physically harmed by Jiheng’s pet lion and mentally damaged by Donghua’s decision to marry Jiheng, Fengjiu leaves the Taichen palace & returns to Qingqiu.

Donghua searches for the fox but is unsuccessful after hearing from Chong Lin that she has gone missing.

Fengjiu is able to repay Donghua for the life-long favour she owed him by assisting him through his fatal trial.

She swiftly fulfils her promise with the mortal Qingti, who sacrificed his life to rescue her. When she returns to the mortal realm, she swears to revive him.

Donghua and Fengjiu repeatedly meet in Qingqiu and in heaven, and he falls head over heels for her right away.

In an attempt to escape Donghua, Fengjiu changes into a handkerchief, but the latter seizes it and claims it to be his own.

As they battle Yan Chiwu, a typhoon sweeps both Donghua as well as Fengjiu into Fanyin Valley.

Six months later, Donghua arrives within the valley. In an effort to acquire a pimpon fruit that may revive Qingti, Fengjiu joins a contest. Donghua trains Fengjiu in preparation for the competition.

When Fengjiu wins, she is horrified to see that the reward has been switched to peaches and saddened to realise that Donghua gave her her pompon fruit at her insistence.

Fengjiu, who is on a quest to get the fruit with whatever cost, discovers the snake’s maze and then enters Aranya’s dream.

In the end, Donghua rescues her once again, and they both accept their feelings for one another. After returning, Fengjiu uses the fruit to treat the injured Qingti.

Donghua skips their wedding because Jiheng attempts emotional coercion to make him promise to stay single forever.

He fiercely transfers the poison form her body to his own, never allowing her to leave the monster world. Bai Gungun is left behind when Fengjiu departs to start again in the mortal world.

When they first met before Donghua’s pivotal battle with Miaolua, she declined his gift of a ring made from half of his heart.

She inadvertently finds that Donghua is prepared to die in battle and goes to help him and take part in the battle.