Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Over the course of its seven seasons, Fear the Walking Dead has travelled a great deal. It began in Los Angeles during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse before relocating to the border between the United States and finally to Texas in season 4.

After nuclear bombs exploded at the conclusion of season 6, the programme has stayed in the Southwest ever since, now it’s time for a new setting.

Fans were taken aback by the first episode due to the significant time leap, returning cast members, and even a sneak preview of the impending Daryl Dixon spin-off featuring Norman Reedus.

The time leap, according to showrunners David Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, was done to demonstrate PADRE’s long-term effects as well as what it would be like to experience childhood there.

Insider quoted Goldberg as saying: “We wanted to explore what it was genuinely like to be a child growing up inside of PADRE as well as what the result of that is after you’ve grown up there.

“We believed that baby Mo, who won’t be a baby anymore when we see her again, was the ideal lens through which to approach it.

To dramatise what it feels like to grow up as a child under the PADRE ideology, it simply seemed like the best course of action.

The eighth and last season of AMC’s long-running TWD spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead is approaching, and several intriguing information have already been made public.

Fear the Walking Dead, a spinoff of the very successful Walking Dead series, broadens the world of the original programme and offers even more zombie drama.

Even yet, the series has maintained its integrity by being compelling and pushing into the terror aspects of the cosmos, garnering the “Fear” in its name.

It’s easy for Fear the series Walking Dead to obtain lost in the shuffle with fresh Walking Dead spinoffs on AMC starring unique characters from the main series. Unfortunately, it’s the only offshoot to endure through time.

Only two seasons of The Walking Dead: World Beyond were produced, and a second season of Stories about the Walking Dead is yet to be ordered.

While the flagship series was on hiatus for eight years, Dread the Walking Dead has stayed a constant for TWD fans who want for more zombie action and beautifully nuanced characters.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Release Date

Fear the Walking Dead will return in a second season in December 2021, and unexpectedly, Kim Dickens would reprise her role as Madison. I’ve likely been keeping the secret all year, Kim added.

The AMC show’s producers and co-showrunners were “in the planning phases” for Season 8, Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss said to Decider in April.

“So as course, given the move, the story has been constructed with this in mind with regard to of the locations we’re writing to,” he said.

“You’ll find this is farther down in Season 7, however the relocation was taken into consideration while writing the finale of Season 7. Therefore, the story also caters to the shift in setting.

Due to an newest modification in the show’s format, seasons are now split into two parts. Since then, part two is repeated in the spring, with the first episode always airing in the autumn. Therefore, if the production pattern continues, season eight will likely do the same.

This suggests that part one of season eight will most likely air in the fall of 2022, followed by part two in the early months of 2023.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Cast

Lennie James as Morgan Jones

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand

Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez

Austin Amelio as Dwight

Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz

Alexa Nisenson as Charlie

Karen David as Grace Mukherjee

Christine Evangelista as Sherry

Jenna Elfman as June Dorie

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Plot

The beloved character was long assumed to be dead, but she made a surprise appearance in the last episode of Fear the Walking Dead season 7.

The eighth season on the television show will begin after the season 7 conclusion, in which Morgan and Madison’s attempt to save Mo from P.A.D.R.E. failed.

The group feels discouraged since they are now living beneath P.A.D.R.E. Now it is Mo’s responsibility to restore faith in a better world.

The first time Morgan and Madison met was not nice. She snatched Mo and transported the infant to Padre, a safe refuge, thereby saving his life. Morgan’s supporters know that he won’t back down or concede.

Additionally, because Morgan constantly escaped death on Fear the Walking Dead, it would make sense to possess someone else take over. It’s a hypothesis that has a decent possibility of coming true.

The revelation that Madison required oxygen to live after sustaining serious lung damage in the stadium fire surprised viewers despite the fact that fans had many rumours about her return to Fear the Walking Dead that previously knew she would be back.

She was paid by PADRE to labour with them, which included kidnapping newborns and small children, in exchange for the oxygen.

Even though he said that she did not witness Alicia’s death, Morgan believed that she did not have a lot of time left due to her ailment.

Being a fighter, it’s possible that Alicia may briefly reemerge in season 8 to formally say her goodbye and bring her story to a close.

Victor seemed to be agitated in the most recent episode, trying to persuade Alicia that he could change the world while being tortured by the individual he became and what he had done.

However, he only showed his real personality when he went above and above to rescue her. Alicia answered in like by declaring her love for him as her final words to the old friend and maybe ever.

With such a thorough video made available by AMC, it is certain that the majority of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will centre on the survivors’ fights against PADRE and the seven-year time leap.

The 12-episode final season of The Walking Dead will likely have more than enough content to fill it out since the series has experience with the rise and collapse of towns.

Additionally, if they develop into legitimate villains, as is evident from their deeds in season 7, their tale may potentially carry over into upcoming spin-offs.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will need to immediately handle a crucial storyline development involving the rescue of Mo from PADRE. This event has significant character ramifications for Morgan in light of the death of his son Duane.

Additionally, season 8 could finally shed light on the secretive group’s genuine intentions as well as the odd zombie experiments featured in the teaser.

With those disclosures, the spinoff series may have its arc concluded or the franchise may take a whole new direction.