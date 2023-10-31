Here Are The 17 Best Heist Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

The best heist movies may incorporate themes from a lot of different types of movies. Because they are so flexible, they can be used for a wide range of stories as well as filming styles.

A movie is a heist movie if a group of people work together to steal something. This type of music isn’t limited to a certain tone, time period, or style.

People have a lot of ideas about heist movies, but the best directors know how to apply these ideas to their advantage. The heist genre has given us some of the most exciting and funny tales and comedies in recent years.

Violence is common in video games like Snatch as well as Point Break, but it’s not necessary. In some movies, a heist is used as an excuse to make a good story, with the bad guys getting away with their crimes without the victims even realizing they were there. No matter what direction a heist movie goes in, there are a few that stand out.

Heist movies can be very serious or very funny, but they all have people who are desperate to pull off a plan. No matter how you’re feeling, watching thieves pull off their heists can make you think of your own sneaky plans. Here is a list of the 25 finest heist movies.

The Hobbit Trilogy:

The Hobbit trilogy is a set of three big fantasy-adventure movies directed via Peter Jackson. The show is about a hobbit named Bilbo Baggins who goes on a surprising journey with some dwarves as well as the wizard Gandalf to get back their home country from the scary dragon Smaug.

Their main goal is to steal the Arkenstone from Smaug’s lair, even though they have to go through dangerous Middle-Earth places full of mythical creatures and tough tasks along the way.

Martin Freeman plays Bilbo Baggins, Ian McKellen plays Gandalf, as well as Richard Armitage plays Thorin Oakenshield in the movie.

The Hobbit series is about a dangerous journey to get back a valuable item, which is a theme that comes up a lot in heist movies. This movie is a gem that deserves to be on this list because of its beautiful visuals, engaging story, and memorable acts.

American Animals:

Most heists are aimed at big amounts of cash or valuable jewelry. It happens less often that rare drawings of birds, like those from American Animals, are stolen. There is a mix of fact and fiction in the movie because actors play real people in the movie.

There are parts of true crime that break up the action, like conversations with people who were involved in the crime. This makes for a strange and interesting story with real weight.

American Animals brings something new to the heist genre. There are hard facts in the movie that connect the crime to the victims as well as show how wrong it is to steal. People often feel like they should support a gang of thieves in heist movies, but American Animals makes you think about this.

Rififi:

Starting with a French thriller that is really ahead of its time and very exciting. The name Rififi comes from the French word “rif,” which means “combat zone.” Even though there isn’t a lot of action, this amazing movie by the famous director Jules Dassin is about Tony le Stéphanois, an ex-con, and three of his quick-talking, slick criminal friends.

Each person in the group plans a huge theft from a high-end jewelry store. They think about their goal in every detail, but they don’t understand how vulnerable people are.

What makes their 28-minute break-in scene so famous and interesting is that the group takes the diamonds without saying a word. It’s like a quiet dance of stress and precision. There is no score to stop the action; there is only picking locks and breaking safes.

National Treasure:

No need to break into a bank vault. Ben Gates, a scholar and cryptographer, is in a race to steal the Declaration of Independence before a dangerous group of crooks can get their hands on it in Jon Turteltaub’s National Treasure.

Benjamin, along with Dr. Abigail Chase as well as Riley Poole, must make their way across the United States in a race against time to solve a secret that goes all the way back to the Founding Fathers as well as the famous Templar Treasure.

Ocean’s Eight:

Gary Ross directed the exciting heist movie “Ocean’s Eight.” The story is about a group of beautiful, smart women who plan a big theft at one of New York City’s most important events.

As they carefully plan how to carry out this risky plan, emotions rise and surprising turns happen, keeping viewers upon the edge of their seats the whole movie.

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, as well as Awkwafina are all in the group. Each brings their own special skills to the table, and together their chemistry and outstanding performances fascinate viewers.

‘Ocean’s Eight’ belongs upon the list of the greatest heist pictures on HBO Max because of how well it tells its story and how stylishly it is put together. This movie is fun to watch and well-made, whether you like exciting tension or strong women taking charge in areas that are usually controlled by men.

Point Break:

Putting together crime and surfing needs a strong cast and a tight plot. Point Break has a lot of both, which is good. The FBI agent played by Keanu Reeves and the criminal surfer played by Patrick Swayze work really well together. Anthony Kiedis, lead singer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, also does a surprisingly good job.

The carefully planned heist scenes are much bigger than some of the more crazy stunts. When it comes to big thrills, Point Break’s flying scene is even better than Mission Impossible. Point Break has a strange idea, but the movie is very dedicated to its characters, which makes it feel like you’re really there.

Reservoir Dogs:

This is Quentin Tarantino’s first movie, and it becomes an instant hit and leaves a lasting mark upon the industry. The movie has become a cult favorite thanks to its strong points, such as its smart writing and original story.

In Reservoir Dogs, the coolest crooks on the run are put together and told they need to steal diamonds. Every character, from Mr. White played by Harvey Keitel to Mr. Pink, played by Steve Buscemi, has a great line of speech as well as a scene that stands out.

As the gang tries to pull off the heist, the police surprise them and make them fight because they think one of them is working for the other. What comes next is a clear look at how one small problem can ruin the friendship between two people who want the same thing and cause them to break down under pressure.

Baby Driver:

Edgar Wright wrote and directed Baby Driver, a fast-paced and very stylish movie regarding a young getaway driver called Baby who wants to leave his life of crime for good.

Baby is forced to do one more risky job for a crime boss. He does everything he can to get away from the crazy people in his gang, played by Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm, while he dreams of running away with Debora and starting a new life.

There is some great sound and musical design in all of Wright’s movies, yet the way Baby Driver mixes things up with Baby’s tinnitus makes each scene feel more character-driven and interesting.

The Thomas Crown Affair:

John McTiernan’s “The Thomas Crown Affair” is a thrilling love heist movie that will keep you interested from beginning to end. The movie was a remake of the same-named 1968 movie. It’s about a rich businessman named Thomas Crown who gets hooked on the thrill of stealing valuable art.

Crown and the person who is after him are both playing a game of chess, which changes the plot in surprising ways. Pierce Brosnan plays Thomas Crown as well as René Russo plays Catherine Banning. These two skilled actors have great chemistry together on screen.

The Thomas Crown Affair is different from other heist movies upon HBO Max because it has a complex plot, beautiful photography, and actors who give memorable performances.

Logan Lucky:

Steven Soderbergh’s heist movie Logan Lucky takes place in an unusual place: North Carolina. However, the characters grow so naturally from the scenery that it seems like a natural choice.

As two brothers out for a big score, Channing Tatum as well as Adam Driver work well together, and Daniel Craig’s funny explosives expert, Joe Bang, helps them along the way.

When the heist is over, the movie continues because the Logan brothers are put under even more stress by a painful probe. 4 This third act appears almost like a totally different movie. It’s like the fun is over and now the bad things have to happen.

Heat:

People don’t just call Michael Mann the master of writing crime tales. Thief, The Insider, as well as Collateral are just a few of the great movies that the director has made.

But this three-hour epic is so full of grungy Los Angeles atmosphere that you’ll feel like you could walk around the city’s busy streets without your eyes open.

Heat was the initial movie to pair Al Pacino as well as Robert De Niro. The story is about Hanna, played by Pacino, a smart agent who is trying to catch McCauley’s group of professional crooks.

The magnetic performance of both stars is strong. As for the heist, everything is planned out so well that you almost think nothing could go wrong. After that, the powerful ending hits you hard.

Widows:

Eight women who have lost their husbands have to work together to plan a theft in Steve McQueen’s movie Widows. The goal is to pay back a crime boss that their husbands tried to rob.

If you liked Gone Girl and the movie based on it, you’ll love Widows. It’s a scary, action-packed movie about consequences as well as how far individuals will go to get their lives back on track.

Everyone in the cast is great, but Viola Davis’s performance to be Veronica Rawlings, a teacher’s union representative who became a sort of head of the Widows, is especially powerful as well as should have won an Oscar that year.

The Getaway:

The crime action movie “The Getaway,” directed via Sam Peckinpah, is based on a book by Jim Thompson that came out in 1958. The story is about Doc McCoy, a recently freed prisoner, as well as his wife Carol, who plan to rob a bank in a very well thought-out way.

As they effectively carry out their strategy, their emotions rise as they face unexpected problems that test their relationship and force them to make brave choices in order to stay alive.

Steve McQueen plays Doc McCoy in the movie, and Ali MacGraw plays Carol McCoy. Both actors give engaging performances that give their characters’ goals and problems more meaning.

“The Getaway” is in the right place as one of the greatest heist movies on HBO Max thanks to its gripping plot, exciting action scenes, and great acting. People who like crime stories will enjoy this famous movie’s complex plot turns and tense scenes.

Dog Day Afternoon:

Dog Day Afternoon is based upon a true story and is about a simple heist that turns into an hours-long battle, which shows how chaotic New York City was in the 1970s. Al Pacino was nominated for an Oscar for his lead role, as well as the movie cemented the legendary status of his co-star John Cazale.

Sonny, played by Pacino, is a very likeable and likable hero. The guy may have robbed a bank, but he’s really just a good guy having a bad day.

His concern for the hostages as well as his funny conversations with the police set him apart from what most people think of when they think of a bank thief. He’s a very interesting and broken hero.

Bottle Rocket:

Another movie which is easy to watch again and again is Bottle Rocket, which isn’t completely forgotten but is definitely a lost gem within the mine of heist thrillers. Before they pretty much took over Hollywood, this strange comedy was their first movie together.

The story is about three bad guys named Dignan, Anthony, as well as Bon who decide to pull off an easy heist. It was directed by Wes Anderson as well as written by Owen Wilson.

But their big goals and poorly thought-out plans make it impossible for them to easily get out of the gate, which causes a series of ridiculous events.

If you look at Anderson’s work and style now, you can see bits of the same within the movie’s slow pace and real-life images of small-town Texas. Also, the change from crime to humor is fun and independent.

Gambit:

Gambit is an American comedy heist movie directed by Ronald Neame. In it, thief Harry Dean asks dancer Nicole Chang to assist him steal a valuable Chinese figure from the world’s richest man.

Gambit is fun from beginning to end, with lots of surprises and romance. It also shows how foolish some crooks must be to think they are capable of planning and carrying out the perfect heist.

Heist:

His drama Heist, by David Mamet, is one of the lesser-known gems in the genre. It does the heist trope justice by both using it as the ground for great writing and putting it in the title. Gene Hackman plays Joe Moore, a thief with a lot of experience who has been clean for a long time.

Once he was caught upon camera, he quit as well as is now enjoying his life while spending the $15 million he got from his last heist. But when his ex-partner tries to get him to go on a further adventure, he is tricked into doing something bad.

Fans will enjoy everything about the movie, from tight talks as well as violent betrayals to fast-paced action as well as heart-pounding scenes. There’s also good acting and direction in this movie, which makes it a movie you are able to view sometimes.