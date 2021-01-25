Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm has already sold over 3.5 million copies worldwide

Koei Tecmo has released its financial data for the last quarter of fiscal 2020. And unsurprisingly, due to its collaboration with Nintendo on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm (developed by Omega Force), the company has seen a huge increase in sales and profits compared to last year.

The reason? The Nintendo Switch game has sold more than 3.5 million copies worldwide. And that we are talking about with 2020 data in hand. Something important to highlight, taking into account that this title hit the market on November 20, 2020.

Koei Tecmo’s report, which has been shared on Twitter by the user @ bk2128, also reveals that other games of the company have had an interesting expansion. This is the case of Atelier Ryza 2 and RTK14 that managed to sell 220,000 copies and 100 copies in Japan and Asia. You can see the message below.

On the other hand, these sales also make it clear that the title has been a success for Nintendo as well. And although the company recently commented that it does not expect Hyrule Warriors to become a new saga after Age of Cataclysm, perhaps now they will have to rethink that situation.

Koei Tecmo’s financial report for Q3 FY2020 is up:

The game was also a great critical success. Without going any further, at IGN Spain we rated it 8.7 out of 10. And about it we said that “Despite its genre, which is not usually liked by many players, it has ended up being a very complete title that no fan of The Legend of Zelda should miss.”.