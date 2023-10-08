In The Trailer For Grim Thanksgiving Addison Rae And Patrick Dempsey Face A Holiday-Killing Serial Killer:

Technically, this might be the second Thanksgiving video to be shown in public. Back within 2007, Roth created a fake video that was shown within the middle portion of Grindhouse, which was a double feature by Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino.

This made-up horror movie, which was also called Thanksgiving, was inspired by holiday-themed horror films like Halloween as well as My Bloody Valentine. The killer was dressed as a pilgrim.

The 2023 Thanksgiving isn’t as clearly based on trash movies from the 1970s as the first one was, but like the first one, it’s about a series of killings in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

A Local Black Friday Deal Turned Into An Actual Bloodbath:

A local Black Friday deal turned into an actual bloodbath a year ago. Now, the whole town is on edge again as they try to stop the pilgrim-dressed killer, who has a habit of killing people with common kitchen items and ovens.

In the new trailer, we meet the people of Plymouth, Massachusetts, as well as Nell Verlaque’s character upon Thanksgiving. She is talking about what happened on Black Friday at a local department store, which ended in a death.

Residents Are Being Killed One By One:

Dempsey’s character, a sheriff, asks a coworker to “show some enthusiasm” for the holiday prior to the movie’s killer sneaks into a diner’s kitchen as well as kills an employee.

“After a Black Friday riot ends within tragedy, an unidentified Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts, the birthplace of the holiday,” says the official plot summary for the movie. “Residents are being killed one by one. What seems like random revenge killings at first turns out to be part of a bigger, creepy holiday plan.”

Roth Wanted To Turn The Original Fake Video:

What Date Does Thanksgiving Come Out?

The teen predecessor The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Taika Waititi’s sports comedy Next Goal Wins, as well as DreamWorks’ cartoon sequel Trolls Band Together will all be competing with the killer movie.

Does The Movie Thanksgiving Have A Trailer?

What Does Thanksgiving Mean?

The movie takes place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, which is a town that really cares about Thanksgiving. “The table is set, the party has started, yet a surprise visitor has shown up, and there won’t be any leftovers this year.”

When a serial killer targets the people in a town, he wants to kill as many of them as possible. The most important question is “Why?” Why does the killer start killing on Thanksgiving? Considering what we know about Roth, it could be as simple as a guy who is interested in advocating for the rights of animals grown for killing.

Thanksgiving will only be shown in theaters at first, and no plans have been made yet for an internet release. Given how quickly movies are moving from theaters to video-on-demand, it’s possible that we’ll be able to watch Thanksgiving on our TVs by Christmas or the New Year.