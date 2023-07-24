Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Hits A New Box Office Milestone:

Tom Cruise is credited alongside saving the box office following Top Gun: Maverick sold $1.5 billion worth of tickets around the world. Now that he has survived the Barberheimer effect, he has to face another kind of crisis.

His Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One dropped by 64% to $19.5 million in its second weekend, which was the worst in the series. It was up against Barbie and Oppenheimer, whose simultaneous releases turned into a cultural phenomenon and pushed the domestic box office to new heights.

The weekend of July 21–23 was the fourth-biggest in terms of money made. It was also the initial time ever that two movies opened to at least $50 million and $100 million.

Oppenheimer Came Second With $80.5 Million:

Oppenheimer came in second with $80.5 million, while Barbie won $155 million. Hollywood had no idea that so many people would show up.

This weekend, “Barbenheimer” hit Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One with a one-two punch, but the movie still did well enough at the world box office to pass a big mark.

After Less Than 2 Weeks Movie Made M ore Than It Costs To Make:

After less than two weeks within theaters, the film has finally made more money than it cost to make, and it even made a little more.

Dead Reckoning Part 1 remains quite a ways from being called a hit, but it’s getting better and better, even though it had a rough start and is likely to lose big theaters this weekend.

This weekend, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer beat out Dead Reckoning Part One to take the top as well as second spots alongside $155 million as well as $80 million, respectively. Dead Reckoning Part One enjoyed a big drop at the box office.

Mission Impossible Took Third Place With $19.5 Million:

With $19.5 million within its second weekend, Dead Reckoning Part One had to settle for third place. It has only made $118 million in the U.S. so far, which is not very impressive.

But the film is still going strong in foreign countries, where it has made $252 million so far. Dead Reckoning Part One grossed $370 million all over the world.

Mission Impossible Drop By 64% From It’s First Weekend:

The Hollywood Reporter says that Dead Reckoning only made $19.5 million in its second weekend in the US. This is a 64% drop from its first weekend, when it made $56.2 million.

That’s the worst drop for a Mission: Impossible movie from one week to the next. Mission: Impossible 2, which came out in 2000, fell 53% when it came out.

Things are a little bit better for Dead Reckoning Part One around the world. It has made more than $55 million this weekend in 72 countries and regions.

This Weekend Made More Than $250 Million:

This weekend, it made more than $250 million around the world. If a total box office of $600 million isn’t impossible, should viewers be willing to accept it?

Mission: Impossible: Fallout, the seventh movie in the long-running Mission: Impossible series from Paramount and Sky-dance, ended its run in the U.S. on Sunday with a total of $118.8 million. The studios had hoped that the movie’s second showing would bring in as much as $25 million.

Last week, the film opened to about $230 million over a five-day period, which was viewed as a bit of a letdown given that it was said to have cost $290 million to make.

Top Gun Maverick Made $1.5 Billion Worldwide:

The stakes were also raised because Tom Cruise’s last movie, Top Gun: Maverick, was a huge hit and made nearly $1.5 billion at the box office around the world last year.

People have said great things about the movie, so you wonder the reason it hasn’t done better.

Most of Cruise’s movies stay popular for a long time, unlike most blockbusters today, which tend to be big hits right away. But the second weekend was very important, and a drop of 65% in U.S. theaters is not a good sign.

Now, the question is whether the Dead Reckoning Part 1 will settle down and have a long run, like other parts of the series and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun character Maverick.

Executives at Paramount and elsewhere in Hollywood aren’t giving up on Dead Reckoning at this point, especially since it has an improved score from critics upon Rotten Tomatoes than Barbie as well as Oppenheimer and good exit scores from audiences.

Mission: Impossible movies have never had huge starts, but hopes were high for Dead Reckoning after Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick launched to $160.5 million across Memorial Day weekend within 2022, involving $126.7 million for the three days.

Dead Reckoning was expected to make $90 million within its first five days, starting on July 12. Instead, it made $78.5 million, which is the most in the franchise’s history, even when prices are taken into account.

Mission movies have always made more money outside of the United States than they did in the United States. The first part of Dead Reckoning is the same.

It made $55 million more from 72 markets within its second weekend, bringing the total from abroad to $252.1 million and the total worldwide to $370.9 million as of Sunday.

It is doing particularly well within Asia, where Barbie as well as Oppenheimer are not big players. And in some areas, it is doing better than Mission: Impossible: Fallout by 15% or more.

It opened with $7.9 million in Japan, which was 23 percent more than Fallout, which made a franchise-best $571.5 million internationally for a total of $791.7 million worldwide, including $220.2 million within North America.

Mission: Impossible 7 had to deal with Oppenheimer taking over Imax screens for three weeks and Barbie or Oppenheimer taking over special large-format screens.

The price increase for Imax as well as PLFs is big and can make a big difference in the bottom line. Early in July, Indiana Jones as well as the Dial of Destiny was shown on Imax screens.

Christopher McQuarrie directed Cruise’s most recent movie, which cost almost $300 million to make and had its release date pushed back several times because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

At first, it was supposed to open within the summer of 2021. Then, it was supposed to open within the summer as well as fall of 2022. It came out around mid-July of the same year, which was set by the shooting plan of Dead Reckoning Part 2 as well as Cruise’s ability to sell Part One.

Release Date For Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two:

On June 28, 2024, Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two will open in cinemas. McQuarrie as well as Cruise have already shot a lot of the movie, but the SAG-AFTRA strike has stopped further work. This is another turning point for the long-running action series.