Netflix presents the first images of Jupiter’s Legacy through the art of Frank Quitely

This weekend we were telling you about the latest news from Jupiter’s Legacy for Netflix. Something like “The Lord of the Rings for fans of superheroes”, we said. And if you can’t wait to find out more about the next series, today you are in luck.

The point is that Netflix today published the first images of the production, transforming the exclusive sketches of Frank Quitely into the first images of the new epic superhero drama that premieres on May 7, 2021 on the platform. Below you can see the official trailer in which the sketches come to life.

As you can see, the most terrifying villain of the season, Blackstar, also comes to life. Anyway, in the clip with the first images, Hutch (Ian Quinlan), son of one of his greatest enemies, as well as Chloe Sampson (Elena Kampouris), daughter of the world’s greatest superhero, are presented for the first time.

Additionally, Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel) is also revealed in 1929; as well as his son, Brandon Sampson (Andrew Horton). Finally, the first generation of superheroes is also shown with Lady Liberty / Grace Sampson (Leslie Bibb), The Utopian / Sheldon Sampson (Josh Duhamel) and Brainwave / Walter Sampson (Ben Daniels).

Regarding the series, it puts us in a very interesting and original context: after dedicating almost a century to protecting humanity, the first generation of superheroes must pass the baton on to their children so that they continue their legacy. But tensions mount when young people, eager to prove themselves, fail to live up to either their parents’ legendary public reputation or their demanding personal standards.

Based on the graphic novels of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter’s Legacy is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and exposes the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty. Sang Kyu Kim is the showrunner and executive producer of the series. Millar, James Middleton, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott and Frank Quitely also serve as executive producers. Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter make up the cast.