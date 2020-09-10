news Of Course, Fans Have Thoughts About Daisy Ridley's Rey Kenobi Reveal

Depart a Remark
Rey’s parentage within the Star Wars sequel trilogy was a heavy level of debate from the leap, and the subject has solely been debated much more since The Rise of Skywalker revealed that she is the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. However upon listening to from Daisy Ridley that Rey virtually grew to become a blood relative of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the parentage debate has began up once more. And this has sparked some pretty attention-grabbing ideas from followers throughout the web.
For probably the most half, followers’ views on “Rey Kenobi” appear a bit blended, although there are many people who find themselves fawning over the thought of the younger Jedi being Obi-Wan’s daughter. This shouldn’t come as a large shock since this was a long-running idea following the discharge of The Pressure Awakens. One fan believes that going this route would’ve truly helped to convey your entire Skywalker Saga full circle:
It’s an attention-grabbing thought, and Rey (as a Kenobi) saving Kylo Ren (the grandson of Anakin Skywalker) would have been considerably applicable when taking a look at it from that perspective. One fan even took this concept a step additional by evaluating and contrasting the fateful duels between Rey and Kylo and Anakin and Obi-Wan:
After all, some could also be questioning how Rey might’ve been the kid of Obi-Wan Kenobi when the Jedi Grasp had no spouse. Nicely, followers of Star Wars: The Clone Wars little doubt know that he was as soon as romantically concerned with Duchess Satine Kryze, the chief of Mandalore. This has led many to imagine she might’ve have been Rey’s mom. And a few undoubtedly view a Mandalorian Rey as a missed alternative:
Though there are those that would’ve beloved to see Rey Kenobi, there are some who’re simply effective along with her being a descendant of Palpatine. Somebody even argued that connecting Rey to a different character is sensible within the context of Star Wars lore:
There are lots of circumstances throughout the sprawling Star Wars franchise that characters are related to at least one one other, however there are those that imagine that Rey by no means wanted to be associated to anybody. For them, “Rey No one” (which Rian Johnson tried to convey in The Final Jedi), would have been simply effective:
One of many foremost explanation why followers would’ve most popular Rey No one is that your entire trilogy centered on the character forging her personal identification despite her previous. So a variety of followers might actually care much less about who her household is:
It’s extremely clear to see that followers have put a variety of thought into Rey’s lineage, and there are legitimate factors to be discovered inside all of those takes. Whereas official Star Wars canon will at all times acknowledge Rey because the granddaughter of Palpatine, it’s attention-grabbing to marvel what might have been had she been the kid of the good Obi-Wan Kenobi.
The 9-film Skywalker Saga is presently out there to stream on Disney+.
