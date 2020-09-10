news Of Course, Fans Have Thoughts About Daisy Ridley's Rey Kenobi Reveal

Rey’s parentage within the Star Wars sequel trilogy was a heavy level of debate from the leap, and the subject has solely been debated much more since The Rise of Skywalker revealed that she is the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. However upon listening to from Daisy Ridley that Rey virtually grew to become a blood relative of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the parentage debate has began up once more. And this has sparked some pretty attention-grabbing ideas from followers throughout the web.