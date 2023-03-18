Now and Then Season 2 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

As the first season of the show comes to a close, people are starting to wonder if this is the last time they will see it or if Apple TV + will update it at other times of the year. People from all over the world have both criticized and praised the show. Season 1 has a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 14 reviews, and the average rating from the audience is 60% based on 5 reviews.

A key part of the site says, “While this athlete is gaining momentum now and then, often thanks to Rosie Perez, you would have gained a stronger work ethic and more accountable engagement.” This might lead to a new season since viewers know that the last season ended in a way that could be dangerous. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple TV + recently brought back a lot of its shows in response to popular demand and added more movies and original shows to its library. Read on to learn further about Season 2 of “Now and Then.”

Is Now and Then renewed for Season 2?

Then and Now Apple TV+ has not yet said for sure that there will be a second season. The last episode of the first season, “Tape 35,” came out on June 24, 2022. Since the show just ended, any news or updates about a possible second season seem way too soon for a major network to say something so important in such a short amount of time. Fans should wait until this information is confirmed and acknowledged by the network. Before renewing the show for more seasons, Apple TV+ may look at how well it does and how well it is received.

Now and Then Season 2 Cast

There hasn’t been any official word that anyone on the show is leaving. If Now and Then gets a second season, it’s likely that some of the main actors from the first season will come back to play the same roles.

Marina de Tavira as Ana Vargas

Maribel Verdú as Sofia Mendieta

José Maria Yazpik as Pedro Cru

Manolo Cardona as Marcos Herrero

Soledad Villamil as Daniela

Zeljko Ivanek as Sullivan

Rosie Perez as Flora Neruda

Dario Yazbek Bernal as Young Pedro

Alicia Jaziz as Young Ana

Alicia Sanz as Young Sofia

Jack Duarte as Young Marcos

Miranda de la Serna as Young Daniela

Jorge López as Alejandro

Eduardo Noriega as Ernesto

Martn Fajardo as Luis Cruz

Victor Mallarino as Mr. Herrero

Matt Mitchell, as Hugo

Ella Galt as Jessica Thompson

Juana Acosta as Isabel

Ella Kweku as Belinda

Gala Bichir as Claudia Cruz

Mateo Guerrero as Mario Cruz

Jimmy Shaw as Francis Marwen

Jorge Perugorra as Rodrigo Vilas

rsula Murayama as Bibiana Cruz

Paulina Garca as Marisa Vilas

Alicia Borrachero as Silvia

Isa Seriá as Asistenta Casa Cruz

Joaquim de Almeida as Bernie

Ben Fisher as Brendan

Marisa Rubio as Gabriela

Mark Schardan as Willis

Tania Watson as Forense

Now and Then Season 2 Plot

The first season of “Now & Then” is about the investigation of Daniela’s death and how it relates to the death of Alejandro from 20 years ago. The new turns and twists in the investigation change Marcos, Sofia, Ana, and Pedro’s lives in different ways. In the end, Flora finds out that Sullivan killed Dani and helped keep Alejandro’s death a secret. Marcos and Sofia break up, and Ana and Pedro say they want to run for office. In the last scene, Flora goes to a mortuary to find out who a dead body belongs to.

Most likely, season 2 will take place two years after the end of the first season, and the cliffhanger will be solved. We might find out who the dead person was and how their death affects Marcos, Sofia, Ana, and Pedro’s lives. Flashbacks could be used to fill in the plot from the two-year break, giving us a better idea of what drove the characters. We could also find out more about Alejandro’s death and how his friends got along with each other.

Now and Then Season 2 Release Date

Since the series hasn’t been officially confirmed by the network, the likely premiere date hasn’t been announced, and the show’s status is neither here nor there. But if we had to guess when Now and Then Season 2 might come out, it might be around the middle of 2023, just like the first season.

The first episode of Season 1, called “20 Years,” aired on May 20, 2022. So, this is just a guess that if the network decides to keep the show going, the next season might follow the same pattern and come out around the same time.

Where to Watch Now and Then Season 2

Season 2 of “Now and Then” hasn’t come out yet, though you can watch all the old episodes on Apple TV. If the show is picked up for a second season, you will be able to watch it here.

Now and Then Season 2 Episodes

The exact number of episodes for Season 2 of Now and Then hasn’t been announced yet, but if the show is renewed, we can expect at least 8 episodes, each of which will be about 50 minutes long. The number of episodes can change, depending on how the show wants to tell its story.

Now and Then Season 2 Trailer

There isn’t a teaser or trailer for fans to look at and try to guess what will happen in the next chapter of the series.