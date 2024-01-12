Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

A well-known manga series called Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136 has charming stories that keep readers upon the edge of their seats. This piece will talk about the personalities, art, themes, and tale events in Chapter 136.

It will also give a short summary of the chapter. If you like manhwa, have you read Solo Max Level Newbie? If that’s the case, you must be looking forward to Chapter 136 coming out very much.

Jin-hyuk is a weak as well as sickly young man who grows up to be a strong hunter in a magical world. The show follows his travels. The show has been running on KakaoPage since 2019 and is written through Maslow as well as drawn by WAN.Z.

For Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136, this page has everything you need to know, such as the teaser, release date for the raw scan, summary of Chapter 135, plotlines, reviews, and where to read it.

Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136 Release Date:

People are all waiting for the Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136 Release Date. Fans are especially excited to know when the new chapter of the manhwa will be out so they can experience the emotional roller coaster ride of football within the new chapter’s story.

Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136 will come out on January 19, 2024. That’s good news. Within various regions of the world, Solo Max Level Newbie will come out at different times.

Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136 Storyline:

There is something called a spoiler that tells you about important details as well as events that will occur within the next chapter. Some people prefer to examine spoilers to get an idea of what will happen, while others would rather not read them at all to enjoy the surprise as well as tension.

This page will give away Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136 if you are in the first group. If you’re in the second group, though, you may skip this part and go to the next one.

We know what will happen in Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136 because rough scans were shared online before the game came out. Here are a few of the spoiler’s most important parts.

Merlin will tell Jin-hyuk more concerning the tower as well as the gods when they talk. Jin-hyuk will hear from Merlin that he’s the chosen one and can change the world’s fate. Merlin will also tell Jin-hyuk that there are other towers in other worlds and that Excalibur can help him get there.

Jin-hyuk is going to decide to check out the other towers to find out more regarding the universe’s secrets. Jin-hyuk will come across other hunts who have hit the top of their towers. Together, they will take on the final tower, which is where the gods live.

Where To Read Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136:

The best way to read manhwas or comics is always on their official websites. ManhwaBookShelf and Naver Webtoon both have sites where you are able to read Solo Max Level Newbie. Here are the main places for the manhwa where you can read it online.

Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 135 Recap:

The city was attacked by the Giants as soon as Orun finished making the new gear. But Jinhyeok saw this as a chance to make things right with people. Even though Jinhyeok already had a terrible record as a thief and wanted pictures of himself on walls all over the city, he nevertheless succeeded to make things better.

The situation was pretty funny, since the Swordmaster was alert and ready to attack Jinhyeok at any time, while the Duke called him the city’s hero and protector. From now on, the royal family will make him feel welcome. Take a look at what happens in Solo Max-Level Newbie Chapter 135.

Alice is also surprised by this sudden turn of events, which shows that Jinhyeok’s sneaky little tricks always let people down. Surprisingly, Jinhyeok also got Orun to sign a contract without reading it first. He did this by scaring him with Alice and then promised to keep him safe.

Alice was already very angry with Orun for hurting her things by accident, so she was ready to attack him. According to Alice, the establishment did not strike her at first glance because it looked dull. In spite of this, Jinhyeok managed to convince her that Orun was very smart.

Solo Max-Level Newbie has a crazy story manhwa with a world that looks like a game system and the typical Towers story. The MC, who was a bad presenter, cleared Tower of Tutorials after ten years of playing as well as clearing it, but the Tower came back the next day.

He chooses to use what he knows and rise to the top of the Tower to be the best because nobody ever told him he was good enough during the over ten years that he spent by himself trying to finish the very hard game.

Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136 Raw Scan Release Date:

Chapter 136 of the famous comic series Solo Max Level Newbie is almost here, and fans can’t wait. So, we can expect to be able to get the raw scans of Chapter 136 before January 16, 2024.

Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136 Trailer Release:

What Are The Rating For Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 136?

One of the best-known and most-reviewed manhwa stories on the market is Solo Max Level Newbie. Fans and reviewers alike have said nice things about it, praising its interesting story, beautiful art, likeable characters, and exciting action.

The series has also won a number of awards, including the Best Webtoon Award, the Best Fantasy Award, as well as the Best Manhwa Award. On Top Manhua, people have given the show 4.3 on a scale of 5 stars.