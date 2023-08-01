One Piece Episode 1071 Gives A Hint About Gear Fifth’s Full Debut:

The last few episodes of One Piece have been building up to the end of the Wano Country arc, and now things are really getting going.

The preview for One Piece Episode 1071 teases Gear 5 Luffy’s long-awaited debut in the anime Toei Animation confirmed at One Piece Day 2023 earlier this month that Gear 5 Luffy would be coming to the anime version of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga within August.

Now, after a long time of waiting, this form is finally coming to the anime alongside the next episode.

Individual Were So Excited Regarding Luffy’s Gear 5 Awakening:

People were so excited about Luffy’s Gear 5 awakening that One Piece episode 1070 broke the internet. Within the episode, Zunesha hears the Drums of Liberation for the first time in 800 years and tells everyone that Joy Boy is back.

Also, Gear 5 is a very important part of the Final Saga. The Wano Country Saga will shortly come to a big end now because the anime has said it will be made into an anime. Dig deeper to find out when One Piece Episode 1071 will come out and what will happen in it.

Luffy Utilized His Devil Fruit And Grown Into God Nika:

This brings Luffy to the edge, and he uses his devil fruit to become the Sun God Nika. Luffy’s win was nothing short of a miracles, as well as it’s the first step toward freeing the world.

Now that Gear 5 is about to come out, the episode’s director has something to say about the anime version. Episode 1071 has Tatsuya Nagamine back as the show’s director. He was in charge of Episode 934, which was where Zoro and Killer fought.

Tatsuya Also Made One Piece Film Z And Dragon Ball Super Broly:

One Piece Film Z as well as Dragon Ball Super: Broly were also made by Tatsuya. Tatsuya recently talked about what he learned while making the Gear 5 cartoon.

The most recent episode of the One Piece anime started soon after Luffy was beaten by Kaido upon the top floor of Onigashima’s Skull Dome. Nami and the other people on the island refused to give up or accept that Luffy had been lost in such a way.

At the conclusion of the episode, though, their cries got to Luffy, whose heart began beating within an unusual manner and smoke started to cover his body. From the preview for One Piece Episode 1071, it was clear that this was the beginning of Luffy’s big change into Gear 5. Look at it here:

When Will One Piece Episode 1071 Be Out?

Episode 1071 of One Piece will come out on the sixth of August at 9:30 a.m. JST. The new episode comes out every Sunday. As quickly as it comes out in Japan, the show will be able to be streamed in different time zones. Your time zone is listed below:

7:30 am India Standard Time

10:00 pm Eastern Time Zone

11:30 am Australia

9:00 pm Central Time

7:00 pm PT

3:00 am UK

Spoilers For One Piece Episode 1071:

Zunesha says that Joy Boy will come back once Luffy wakes up his devil fruit. Momonosuke is confused because he is the sole individual who can hear the big elephant.

Also, everyone in Wano hears the “drums of freedom” and wonders if it’s Luffy. In One Piece Episode 1071, Gorosei will also talk about what Gomu Gomu no Mi is really about.

It turns to be that the fruit is not a Paramecia-type but rather a Mythical Zoan-type named Hito Hito not Mi: Model Nika. They call it the “world’s most ridiculous power” because the person who has it can do anything.

The user will turn into Sun God Nika, also known to be the Warrior of Liberation, as well as fight enemies alongside a big smile on their face.

Back in Wano, Orochi, the former ruler, begs Hiyori to save him, yet Hiyori instead tells him who she really is. Kanjuro’s Kazenbo shows up and touches Orochi by mistake, setting him on fire.

This is the final chapter of Waco’s most evil bad guy, and now Luffy and Kaido are fighting. The Yonko doesn’t know what happened and isn’t sure if it’s really Luffy. Luffy is a little crazy from the quick change, and he is just playing with the monster Yonko.

Where To Watch Episode 1071 Of One Piece:

Episode 1071 of One Piece is called “Luffy’s Peak Attained! Gear Five,” as well as the preview for it says, “A funny heartbeat is released!” Both his friends and foes are shocked that they were involved.

Is that open and free power something silly or a sign of freedom? Good luck comes through Nika’s Mary gate.

“Here comes the Warrior of Liberation, who is beyond our wildest dreams!” As Toei Animation had said before, Gear 5 Luffy will be making his first appearance in Episode 1071, which will air in Japan on August 6.

In the sample, Kaido has a funny expression on his face, and at one point, his eyes roll out of his head like they do in cartoons. Eiichiro Oda has said within the past that Tom and Jerry were a big influence on Gear 5, and one look at the clip makes it clear that he was right.

One Piece Episode 1071 Have A Novel Ending:

After this exciting start, One Piece Episode 1071 will additionally have a new closing theme to help start the next part of the series.

If you wished to catch up on the One Piece anime before Wano’s big finale, which starts with the following episode, you can stream all 1,000+ episodes of the Japanese version with English subtitles and all of the most recent English dub episodes on Crunchyroll.

Luffy Will Came Back Within Gear 5:

Luffy’s Peak: Attained! is the title of Episode 1071. Luffy will come back from the dead in Gear 5, which will wake up his Mythical Zoan devil fruit, Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika.

This will let him change into his Gear 5 form, which gives him more speed, power, and longevity. In this awakened form, Luffy can fight with full freedom.

Luffy’s Gear 5 change gives him almost funny skills and lets him take hard hits from Kaido with out getting hurt. In this form, Luffy has a lot of strange moves that he can employ to fool Kaido as well as beat him within ways that Kaido can’t even imagine.

Gear 5 Was Introduced For The Frist Time Within Chapter 1044:

Gear 5 was first shown within One Piece chapter 1044, and it’s now the most-read chapter of any comic ever. Fans have been hoping for the form to be animated since it was first shown, and they are almost there.

Episode 1071 of One Piece will break the internet because it will show Gear 5, which is among the most famous changes ever. Fans are hoping that the artists go above and beyond for episode 1071 to create a work that will be remembered for all time.

The End Of One Piece 1070:

In Episode 1070, Kaido killed Luffy with a powerful hit and told the rebel group about it. The union is in a situation where they can’t win, and Nami won’t believe that Luffy was dead. Kid and Law, who are both hurt, are getting ready to make one last fight against Kaido.

Momonosuke thinks the situation is bleak and tries to run away, but Yamato tries to talk him out of it. At this point, Zunesha told him that he heard the Drums of Liberation for the initial time in 800 years, which indicates that Joy Boy has come at last.

Luffy’s heart starts beating again, steam comes out of his body, and his hair goes white as the show finishes. The waking of Gear 5 is set in motion as a smile spreads across his face.