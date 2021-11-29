PS5, Xbox Series X and graphics cards will remain shortage issues through 2023, according to AMD

From the manufacturer they assure that the situation regarding the components will not improve much in 2022.

2021 will be remembered as the year in which the new generation should have started to roll, but ultimately it could not be. Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are being severely affected by component shortage That prevents more machines from being available in stores, and the problem seems to last over time if we pay attention to the protagonists.

These days the idea reaffirms itself, since since AMD, one of the most important technology manufacturers in the world, have pointed out that the chip shortage situation will not improve in 2022 and will last until 2023. In fact, they say that in the second half of next year the normality that we hope so much will not be achieved either.

In 2023 there will be a balance between supply and demandMark Papermaster, de AMD“In our market we will see a decrease in supply in the second half of 2022,” says AMD’s Chief Technology Officer, Mark Papermaster, in statements collected by Business Line. “It will last until 2023. That’s when we expect a normal balance between supply and demand. “

Mark Papermaster, AMD Chief Technology Officer

It is acceptable to remember that this not only affects consoles, but also processors and graphics cards of the brand that supply much of the PC Gaming worldwide. In fact, the lack of semiconductors is hurting a multitude of technology products globally, including the automotive industry.

If you look at video games, it is expected that both PlayStation and Xbox reinforce your stock for the purchases of this Christmas. Both have dropped it, with PS5 reaching more stores and Microsoft preparing to supply the market with new Series Xs, coinciding with the success of its year-end launches.

