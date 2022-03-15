Puss in Boots 2 is in the end proven after greater than a decade of ready: the Shrek spin-off arrives this yr

After greater than a decade out of theaters, The Shrek franchise returns to the large display this autumn with Puss in Boots: The Remaining Want.. The spin off is a sequel to 2011’s Puss in Boots, the ultimate function movie now we have observed from the franchise.

Antonio Banderas will play Puss in Boots once more within the sequel. The tale will observe the protagonist cat in his try to recuperate his 9 lives, after having burned 8 of them. Antonio Banderas might be accompanied by way of a luxurious solid led by way of Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh and John Mulaney.

Imagen: DreamWorks Animation

Salma Hayek will play Puss in Boots’s outdated sidekick, Kitty Comfortable Paws, and the 2 characters should get again in combination to stick one step forward of Florence Pugh’s Goldilocks, who will play the movie’s villain. Different solid participants who’ve to this point showed their presence in Puss in Boots 2 son Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez y Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph.

Puss in Boots 2 is government produced by way of Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri. Again in 2018, we realized that Meladanri used to be rebooting the Shrek franchise, what a brand new ogre film may come with.

Puss in Boots first seemed in 2004’s Shrek 2, and the nature straight away become a staple of the Shrek franchise, showing in Shrek 3 and Shrek 4 ahead of in the end starring in its spin-off film.

Puss in boots 2 is predicted hit theaters this autumn.