Querétaro Prosecutor will summon Adolfo Ríos for violence in Corregidora Stadium

More than four months after the violent events between the bars of white roosters y Atlasat the Corregidora Stadium, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Queretaro continues with the investigations to find those responsible for the attacks. In that sense, Adolf Riverswho served as sports president of the institution, could be called by the authorities to testify and provide details for having stated that the event was planned.

Alexander Echeverria, Attorney General of the State of Querétaro, announced that the former director will be summoned. And it is that during an interview with the medium STUDYRíos García insinuated that those involved in the brawl could have been aware of the details of the aggression and only waited for the moment to execute it. In this sense, Echeverría considered:

“It seems to me that Adolfo Ríos is going to be summoned to clarify his statements and show the evidence.”

It was on July 16 when the exporter of the Águilas del América spoke again about what happened in the World Cup venue. According to his testimony, his board was in charge of presenting all the documents in order to receive the authorization from the authorities and hold the meeting. Even the security details were endorsed by the Commissioner of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and the Liga MXalthough everything got out of control afterwards.

“Las batons seemed to agree when they attacked each other. Querétaro’s club remains in position and the fight can be seen below. The game was well played and a situation happened to which we couldn’t react because it seemed that they were aware that it was going to happen at such a minute. That’s how it went. It was a tragedy, a misfortune that overwhelmed us all, “he assured.

Days after the events, the Prosecutor’s Office began a series of investigations from which more than 60 arrest warrants to establish or corroborate the responsibility of the alleged participants. Months later, and with most of the orders fulfilled, the authorities linked some involved to the process and released many others.

Until last Monday, July 18, 2022, they added 29 fans who were released after being subjected to a conditional suspension or an abbreviated procedure. However, some of those involved were banned by the judge for approaching any sports venue of the Liga MX in a period of up to 3 years.

Other precautionary measures imposed contemplate the commutation of the sentence for MXN 3,000, as well as reparation for the damage for MXN 30,000. Meanwhile, although 57 people have already been linked to the process, prosecutor Alejandro Echeverría announced that they will announce “a new poster with people identified as participants in March 5, which is linked to violence.”

During the disturbances that occurred in the Querétaro and Atlas match, Adolfo Ríos came down from his box to try to pacify those involved in the clashes

One of the sanctions imposed by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) consisted of the suspension of the Querétaro management team, including Adolf Rivers, for five years. Various experts condemned the measure for the position of sports president held by the former goalkeeper, because within its scope no action found related to match logistics.

In this sense, according to the ESPNthe FMF and Secretary General Iñigo Riestra notified Ríos about the reduction of his suspension to one year.

“It is important to point out that, although the original sanction was imposed by the Liga MX Assembly for a period of 5 years, the EC (Executive Committee) after analyzing his request, agreed to reduce the period to 1 year of disqualification”reads the excerpt from the document rescued by the media.

