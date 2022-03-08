“Strategic call” and harsh warning from Spain: striking reactions in Italy and Spain to Scaloni’s call for youth to the National Team

Lionel Scaloni surprised with a pre-list for the Qualifiers with seven debutants

Lionel Scaloni surprised with the preliminary list of 44 footballers for the last double qualifying date South Americans heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The first game will be on March 25 against Venezuela in the Bombonera and the rest, on the 29th in front of Ecuador in Guayaquil. The return of captain Lionel Messi after being absent in the two previous days against Colombia and Chile was the novelty. However, he gave her the big surprise the Argentine coach when summoning for the first time to seven soccer players, many of them practically without minutes in their European teams. Of course, Scaloni will later finish making several cuts to this unpublished list.

Of the seven rookies, the most experienced is the striker for Spanish Elche Lucas Boyé, the 26-year-old former River Plate and Newell’s Old Boys, while the repeat is the Mar del Plata midfielder of Juventus, from 18 years old, Matías Soulé. The others that constitute a absolute novelty son Alexander Garnacho (17 years old, born in Madrid, plays for Manchester United, from England), Tiago Geralnik (18 years old, from Villarreal, from Spain), Franco Carboni (18 years) and his brother Valentin Carboni (17 years old) -both from Inter Milan-, Luka Romero (17 years old, Lazio, from Italy, was born in Mexico and played for the Argentine under-15 team, and Juventus) and Nicholas Paz (17 years old, son of Pablo Paz, at Real Madrid).

Soccer Football – World Cup – South American Qualifiers – Venezuela v Argentina – Estadio Olimpico, Caracas, Venezuela – September 2, 2021 Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action Pool via REUTERS/Yuri Cortez

In the case of the latter, his father Pablo Paz emerged from Newell’s Old Boys and played for the Argentine senior team in the 1998 World Cup in France, playing in the group stage match against Croatia that the team then led by Daniel Passarella won 1 0 to 0 with a goal by the former Huracán and Boca Juniors defender, Mauricio Pineda. Of course, This decision of the Argentine team did not go unnoticed by the European media, which had striking reactions. “Whoever wants to play with Spain has to prove it,” said the Spanish newspaper Marca on the position of its Federation as a result of the young people summoned by Argentina.

“In the Spanish Federation (RFEF) they are clear in this regard with both Nico Paz and Alejandro Garnacho. And with any other player who may have doubts about his presence or not in the national team, whether it is the senior team or in lower categories. “Whoever wants to play with Spain has to prove it” Mark pointed out. And he added: “The final decision will be in the hands of each player and their entourage. They cannot, nor will they pressure anyone beyond counting on them if the selectors deem it convenient. In the last calls of the different Spanish teams, the truth is that they have not appeared”.

The covered ones, with their t-shirts. Geralnik already wore that of the National Team

The Gazzetta dello Sporton the other hand, qualified as “a strategic call, with four babies”, that of the Argentine national team. The truth is This position of Argentina is not new and entails a series of decisions with a common future goal. Many of these guys already were contacted by coaches and leaders of the AFA, including there was a dialogue with their parents, and they all showed up very excited with the calls.

Not only because they are allowed to train with the top stars, including Lionel Messi, but also prepare for future appointments for the U20, as their coach Javier Mascherano is in permanent contact with Scaloni on this subject. Even during FIFA dates, Argentina Under 20 del Jefecito is scheduled to dispute a friendly against USA in the Ezeiza estate and some of These young footballers could be quoted.

Regarding the major, after these two commitments against Venezuela and Ecuador, the Argentine team, which is already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar four dates before the end of the South American Qualifiers, plans to face Italy on June 1 in the legendary Wembley stadium in London, in the so-called Euro-American Cup between the winners of the European Championship and the Copa América.

The World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18, and for Scaloni today’s tests seem to point beyond what will happen at the end of this year.

