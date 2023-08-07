Taylor Swift Fans Can’t Get Their Tickets From StubHub:

Fans of Taylor Swift are having trouble getting tickets to the Eraserhead Tour again because of entry problems and scams on ticket exchange sites.

Insider has already talked about how TicketMaster ran out of tickets for the worldwide tour, but now StubHub is in the hot seat because fans have tried to purchase tickets via the reseller site but have been told they don’t exist.

Stefanie Klein Purchased The Tickets For Her Daughter Worth $1,400 Now StubHub Saying That The Seat Does Not Exist:

NBC Los Angeles reported that a California woman named Stefanie Klein bought tickets for her daughter to attend a show that cost a huge $1,400. However, StubHub later told her that the person she bought the tickets from didn’t truly have the seats.

Klein thought she’d get her money back quickly because of StubHub’s Fan Protect Guarantee, which offers users a full return plus 200% of their ticket buy price if they are tricked by fake sellers.

But she didn’t, so she was stuck calling the site countless times and receiving no help or answers.

When Do Her Shows At Levi’s Stadium Start And End?

Taylor Swift will be performing at the venue within Inglewood, California, for six nights. At her latest tour stops, the doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Her shows at SoFi Stadium begin at 6.30 p.m., and before Taylor takes the stage, there will be two other acts. At 8:20 p.m., Taylor Swift took the stage for the first show.The initial show ended at 11:45 p.m., and the second one finished at 11:50 p.m.

How Long Do Era Concerts By Taylor Swift Last?

On her latest tour, the world-famous singer has been putting Bruce Springsteen a run for his cash when it comes to how long her concerts last. The songs on The Eras cover her whole occupation, from her beginnings to her Midnights album in 2022.

But how long do you really think she will stay on stage? Taylor Swift is putting on shows that last much longer than three hours.

Era’s Tour Ending Within Los Angeles:

The first Taylor Swift show at SoFi Stadium was upon Thursday, August 3. The pop star’s Eras Tour stopped in Los Angeles, and the show went from 8:20 to 11:45 p.m. 3 hours as well as 25 minutes went by.

On Friday, August 4, her second act at SoFi Stadium went from 8:20 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. The performance went on for 3 hours as well as 30 minutes. On Saturday, the fifth of August, Taylor started the third act at SoFi Stadium at 8:25 p.m. and played until 11:45 p.m.

The Customer Service Only Giving Me Excuse And Reason Nothing Else:

“This Fan Protect Guarantee failed to assist me,” Klein told NBC Los Angeles. “I was given excuse after excuse, reason after reason. Customer service can’t give me anything else.

I couldn’t call any more. It was making my blood pressure so high that I was unable to perform it anymore. I didn’t want to waste my valuable time fighting every time again.”

Klein was given a return after NBC asked StubHub to look into the situation. It is still unknown how many additional supporters are having trouble getting their money back shortly after being deceived by fakes online.

Many Fans Are Still Paying Real Monet To Purchase Seats At Sold Out Show:

Insider asked StubHub as well as Taylor Swift for comments, but neither company got back to us right away. Fans still pay a lot of money to get real seats at sold-out shows, but Insider has revealed that some of them regret paying the high prices that traders charge.

A 31-year-old fan who spent $5,500 for seats told Insider, “I’m embarrassed I took it, I regret it, and now I kind of just wish I had bought a nosebleed ticket.” “Because I don’t think giving in to the resellers in this way was the answer.”