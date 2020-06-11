The 8 Most Iconic Spike Lee Characters

Mookie – Do The Proper Factor

Along with his Brooklyn Dodgers jersey, flat high, and pizza containers in tow, I am shocked I have not seen anyone cosplaying as Mookie from Do the Proper Factor. It could be a brilliant simple costume to drag off. Performed by Spike Lee himself, Mookie does not really feel like going to work right now. It is too sizzling for one, and he sort of thinks that delivering pizzas to individuals in his neighborhood is a lame job. His boss, Sal (performed by the late Danny Aiello) is tolerant of Mookie, to an extent, however he is shortly getting irritated by his worker’s laid again strategy to his job. I really feel him.