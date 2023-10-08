The Exorcist Believer Hopes To Make At Least $30 Million In Its First Week At The Box Office:

At least from a business point of view, The Exorcist: Believer is beginning to look scary. Exorcist: Believer, the first movie within a planned horror series, is getting pretty bad reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it only has an average score of 27%.

The spooky sequel from Universal and Blumhouse, which is expected to open in 3,600 North American theaters with $30 million to $36 million, was supposed to come out next weekend, on Friday the 13th.

But the movie was moved up a week to prevent the unexpected release of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film, which is expected to bring within at least $100 million to start as well as would have outsold “The Exorcist” in terms of ticket sales.

People Have Said That The Exorcist Is The Most Scary Movie Ever Made:

People have said that The Exorcist is the scariest movie ever made, so The Exorcist: Believer has some big shoes to fill. Like his Halloween, David Gordon Green’s movie is a straight sequel to the first one, skipping all of the sequels and prequels that came after it.

Ellen Burstyn plays the mother whose daughter was possessed by an old monster, the same part she played in the first movie. This time, though, most of the attention focuses on Leslie Odom Jr., the widowed father of a teenage girl.

When he tries to get in touch with the girl’s dead mother, he lets the most evil forces in. You might be forced to watch by IP, but will you end up throwing up pea-green? How about it?

Now, “The Exorcist: Believer,” the sixth movie in the long-running series, has the weekend to itself, at least when it comes to new movies coming out everywhere. North American box office charts will be filled out by “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” “Saw X,” and other movies that have already been released.

“The Exorcist Believer” Cost $30,000,000 To Make:

Even though Believer takes place in Port-au-Prince instead of Iraq, the beginning is very similar to the start of William Friedkin’s 1973 classic, right down to the font used on screen.

It’s a sign of a film that, while it has its own themes, is mostly based on the first one. So, even though there are a few shocking surprises, the story is mostly expected, so you don’t have to guess what will happen next so much as wait for it to occur.

“The Exorcist: Believer” cost $30 million as well as has performed well at the box office, even though stars can’t promote their movies right now because of the SAG strike.

Saw X, Which Got A Score Of 84% On Rotten Tomatoes:

David Gordon Green and Jamie Lee Curtis brought back the “Halloween” series, and now they want to do the same thing with “Exorcist.” This is the first part of a series, and the second part will come out on April 18, 2025.

The reviews come after Lionsgate’s Saw X, the latest movie within the low-budget Saw series, got an 84 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and Talk to Me, another low-budget horror movie from A24, got a 94 percent “Fresh” rating.

The Nun 2, Which Rotten Tomatoes Only Gave A 52% Grade To:

But neither movie came close to making $30 million in its first weekend in the U.S., which was what was expected for Believer and what The Nun 2, which only got a 52% review on Rotten Tomatoes, did.

“The Exorcist: Believer” takes place 50 years after the first movie, which was a big hit at the box office and the first horror movie to be nominated for an Oscar for best picture.

Ellen Burstyn returns as Chris MacNeil, an actor whose life has been changed forever by a supernatural event that happened to her daughter Regan decades ago. The story starts when two local girls run away into the woods, but when they come back three days later, they have no idea what happened.

This sets off a terrible chain of events that forces the dad of one of the girls to look for MacNeil, who is the only person still alive who has been through something similar.

Gordon Green’s Reboot Hasn’t Made A Good Impression On Critics:

Fans are used to horror movie titles being hit-or-miss, as well as the Exorcist brand has been around for decades. This means that the new Exorcist films might not be as dependent upon the first movie being a big hit as other series, like superhero movies.

Reviews don’t usually affect how well a horror movie does at the box office, but Gordon Green’s reboot hasn’t pleased reviewers.

Owen Gleiberman, the chief film reviewer, says that the movie is full of memories but lacks the element of surprise that made the first movie a classic. He wrote that this sequel seems as dangerous as putting a cross in a bottle of fancy water.