Top 16 Tom Cruise Movies You Should Watch Right Now:

The “Tom Cruise movie” could be a genre in itself. There are some things you know you’ll see moving very quickly in a Tom Cruise movie. how well magnetic strength works. Tests of physical strength and stunt-based entertainment.

He has also had an interesting career. At the beginning, he played parts that showed off his charm as well as confidence as a newcomer. Later, he played more complex characters in plays, and finally, he played big-budget action movies.

Although Cruise is best known for his big hits within the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun series, he got his start in movies like Endless Love and Taps, which were slow-burn thrillers, before making a name for himself with the comedy Risky Business.

Mission: Impossible:

In the mid-1990s, Brian De Palma brought the 1960s spy show Mission: Impossible to the cinema for the first time. It wasn’t yet a huge action hit. An explosion in a fish tank or a helicopter drive through a train tunnel are the most exciting things that can happen here.

But this is where the idea for the ideal Tom Cruise movie series came from. It has a story with a lot of turns and turns that made people forget about the original show.

There are rug pulls with rubber masks on them. The lit-fuse opening scene and theme song are very well known. At the heart of the series is Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt, who is always facing impossible problems and barely making it out alive.

Even in 1996, the Mission movies were full of action scenes that made you gasp for air. Back then, it was more about Hunt’s forehead getting wet with sweat as he dangles in a computer room that is kept at a constant temperature than him strapping himself to an airplane as it takes off.

Interview With The Vampire:

Tom Cruise usually plays good guys, but in Interview alongside the Vampire he plays a bad guy, and even though his choice caused some debate, he does a great job with the part.

The movie, which is based on Anne Rice’s book of the same name, is about a vampire from the 18th century who tells a reporter from today his story to make peace alongside his past.

Lestat, played by Cruise, is another once-charming vampire who feels bad about making a girl into one of their kind after becoming almost forever. The movie’s photography as well as set design are some of the most believable and engaging I’ve ever seen within a movie. It also takes a very realistic look at vampires.

Risky Business:

Taps and Losin’ It showed signs that Tom Cruise could be a big movie star, but it was Paul Brickman’s coming-of-age comedy about a smart Chicago teen who wants to have fun at home while his parents are out of town before things get out of hand with a date with a prostitute that made us fall in love with Cruise for good.

Hollywood liked Cruise so much when he was only 21 that they gave him lead parts in movies like Legend and Top Gun and gave him the chance to work with great directors such as Ridley Scott, Tony Scott, as well as Martin Scorsese.

War Of The Worlds:

Steven Spielberg’s 2005 version, which was loosely based upon H.G. Wells’ book, also shows an attack of Earth by aliens with huge tools to destroy it.

The character played by Cruise is a normal dock worker named Ray Ferrier. He doesn’t live with his kids but runs to protect them as well as their mother to be aliens destroy everything in sight.

Beyond that, the movie isn’t really about the characters, yet Cruise once again gives a great performance as a hero who cares about his family. That, along with Spielberg’s skill, makes for the perfect popcorn movie.

Minority Report:

Can you punish someone before they do something wrong if you know they are going to? At the heart of Minority Report is a tough question. Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg worked together to make a dark, noir-style movie with a lot on its mind.

Cruise plays John Anderton, a cop in the Pre-Crime Unit of 2054. This unit uses the mental abilities of three brothers to proudly bring down the murder rate within Washington, DC to zero.

But when Anderton’s own face shows up as the next criminal the unit needs to catch, it makes him question the whole system and what he thinks about it. When famous movie directors got together, they made something more sinister and grim than you might expect.

But Cruise is in great shape as an action hero, a guardian for Agatha, as well as a man whose whole worldview is falling apart around him as he tries to clear his name. We are also able to witness him have surgery on his eye. Chew on that with your illegally transferred retinas.

The Color Of Money:

The Color of Money was a late follow-up to the 1961 movie The Hustler. It was directed through Martin Scorsese and is based on the same-named book by Walter Tevis. Paul Newman plays Fast Eddie again. Fast Eddie is a con artist in pool who hires Vincent, played by Tom Cruise, to help him scam other players.

The Color of Money addresses greed as well as how it changes people. The way Vincent as well as Fast Eddie’s fierce rivalry affects their personal lives is a strong metaphor for this theme. This movie came out soon after Cruise’s big hit Top Gun. It’s cool and funny, and it shows how good Cruise is at playing serious roles.

Edge Of Tomorrow:

If no one else wishes to make a sci-fi action movie from the 1990s in the middle of the 2010s, we know Cruise will. He’ll even give Bill Paxton a cool part in the process.

He plays a cocky military public relations officer who is thrown into the middle of a dangerous fight against aliens, and he also keeps dying and living the exact same day again and again. It’s kind of like “Groundhog Day” meets “Starship Troopers,” but it’s even cooler than that.

Some people might just see it as a fun B-movie with Tom Cruise playing his game, but thanks to Cruise, Emily Blunt, director Doug Liman, as well as co-writer Christopher McQuarrie, we’re going to get a thoughtful take on Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s source material and another jab at Cruise’s character in what is likely to be the best video game movie that isn’t based on a real game.

The Firm:

“The Firm” is a legal thriller based on the book by John Grisham. Tom Cruise plays Mitch McDeere, a recent Harvard Law School graduate who joins a famous Memphis law firm as well as is taken in by Avery Tolar, one of the firm’s top partners.

It looks like Mitch is doing pretty well. Mitch eventually figures out that the company is up to some pretty shady business, and he is supposed to be a part of it.

The FBI then moves in, and Mitch can’t get away. The performance by Tom Cruise as Mitch is very believable, and the movie is a lot of fun to watch because the director, Sydney Pollack, knows how to build tension.

Collateral:

Cruise’s Vincent is one of his best bad guys. He has silver hair, is very focused, and stalks through the dark LA night. Max, played by Jamie Foxx, is a cab driver who doesn’t want to be involved in the killing chaos, but he is dragged into it by Vincent in a Michael Mann-style.

When he rides around within the back of Max’s taxi, giving hot takes as well as hotter leads to victims, Cruise is sleek and cool, but also sociopathic as well as cruel. He’s never been more in control than when he plays Vincent, who slowly and painstakingly loses control to be the night goes on. He should play greater grade-A crap.

A Few Good Men:

In A Few Good Men, Tom Cruise plays a military lawyer who is defending two U.S. Marines who are being charged with murder. It’s one of the greatest movies made from a play, and Aaron Sorkin’s first job as a screenwriter was to adapt his own work. It also has a few of the best lines ever written.

At the heart of the movie is the idea of bravery within the face of uncertainty, to be Cruise’s character fights the case bravely even though the odds are against him. The way Tom Cruise makes Col. Jessep, played by Jack Nicholson, rile up in the movie’s famous trial scene shows how intense he is in the part.

Top Gun:

Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, is in charge of a close-knit group of military aviators on the USS Enterprise. This is one of his most famous parts. Maverick as well as his partner, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, are taken to the Top Gun school to learn how to fly safely again because their bosses don’t like how careless they are.

There, they meet their teacher, Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood, played by Kelly McGillis. Maverick falls in love with her, but she has worries about how careless he is. “Top Gun” was one of the most famous movies from the 1980s.

Top Gun: Maverick:

An add-on It took 36 years to make, had to be pushed back several times because of a pandemic, has a new writer and director, and is the follow-up to one of the best-selling action movies of all time. Top Gun: Maverick needed to show a lot.

It soars higher, faster, and certainly more fully throttled than anyone could have imagined. Captain Christopher McQuarrie, who worked with Cruise on Mission, as well as director Joseph Kosinski bring decades of experience pushing the limits of action movies back to the cockpit.

They deliver amazing flying stunts that will leave you speechless, heart racing, and fist pumping the air with joy. The character work is just as good as the stunts in Tony Scott’s original. Cruise easily slips back into Maverick’s roguelike charm, like putting on an old aviator jacket with patches.

But it also perfectly captures how years of stress with his bosses and grief over Goose have affected him, making his always-present overconfidence crack just a little. Now that many years have passed, it’s clear that Cruise did intend on going back to Top Gun, as well as it’s easy to see why.

Rain Man:

Rain Man tells a touching story about how family is more important than money, and it shows how complicated brothers can be in a way that is surprisingly subtle.

Charlie is played by Tom Cruise. He is a pleasant con artist who is obsessed with money and tries to get along with his autistic older brother after finding out that their father took him away from them against their will.

Rain Man is a movie about love, kindness, and working together, and it gets its points across within a way that is sincere and real.

Magnolia:

The big three-hour story by Paul Thomas Anderson about a group of weak and broken people in the San Fernando Valley was meant to be even better than his hit “Boogie Nights.”

He asked Cruise, who had made a name for himself as a movie star who ought to only ever get lead roles, to lose his Hollywood image and play a supporting role opposite Jason Robards as well as Philip Seymour Hoffman. This would test both his Hollywood reputation and his acting skills.

As a motivating speaker and a bit of a con artist giving a pickup artist lesson, Cruise rises to the occasion through performing scenes and sharing the load beautifully alongside a group of talented actors who want to look into what it means to be human.

Eyes Wide Shut:

Cruise may have been in one of the strangest movies ever, yet no actor would turn down the chance to be in a Stanley Kubrick movie, which turned out to be his last. Bill Harford, played by Cruise, is a doctor who sees an orgasm at a country house. His young wife Alice starts to wonder about sex after the event.

When Alice tells Bill that she has been having an affair, Bill decides to do himself. Even though “Eyes Wide Shut” got mixed reviews, Cruise’s best “art film” to date, it was the most detailed sex he had ever shown in a movie.