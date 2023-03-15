Where To Watch Bel-Air Season 2

The huge success of Bel-Air, a dramatic reimagining of the 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, shocked everyone. The critically praised drama series became Peacock’s most-streamed original series, and the platform gained new customers, viewers, and upgrades at a record rate. The first three episodes of the show came out on February 13, 2022, and new ones come out every Thursday. The main character of the show, 16-year-old Will Smith, has a hard time getting from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

When the show was being made, there were several streaming services that wanted to get the rights to it. Peacock was the one that won the project. The show was given a two-season order by Peacock on September 8, 2020. Westbrook Inc. and Universal Television are the producers. After the 10th episode of the first season, which aired on March 31, 2022, the season was over. A second season is coming soon. Season 2 of Bel-Air will have a few new characters, some cameos from famous people, and a lot more drama.

Bel-Air season 2 cast

It looks like the cast from the first season of Bel-Air is coming back. Jabari Banks is back, just like Will Smith. Bel-Air is the most famous movie role Banks has had so far. But since the show was a hit and fans gave him a lot of praise, we think he’s going to be a big star in Hollywood soon.

Coco Jones, who fans love, will also be back as Hillary Banks. Jones has been in movies like “Vampires vs. the Bronx,” “Good Luck, Charlie,” and “White Elephant.” The actress recently put her musical skills to use by putting out an EP called “What I Didn’t Tell You” (opens in new tab).

The full list of regulars in the series is as follows:

Jabari Banks as Will

Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks

Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz

Simone Joy Jones as Lisa

We have some exciting news for people who liked the first season of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Tatyana Ali, who played the first Ashley Banks, has a recurring role on this season’s Bel-Air as Mrs. Hughes, a middle school English teacher.

Bel-Air season 2 Plot

The official synopsis for season 2 of Bel-Air says that it “picks up with Will at a crossroads in his life as a new figure comes into his life and challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence.”

The summary says, “He juggles all of this while also dealing with his home life with the Banks family and attempting to regain the trust that was broken at the conclusion of last season.” Will and Carlton will become brothers as they get closer to each other, but they will still argue with each other about their differences.

“We’ll also see Hilary change as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that affects her relationship with Jazz. We’ll also see Viv and Phil’s struggles as they try to balance marriage, family, and their own careers while getting back in touch with what’s important to them.”

Is there a trailer for Bel-Air Season 2?

On January 19, 2023, Peacock released the first real trailer for Season 2 of “Bel-Air.” It gives a few hints about where the story might go in Season 2. Will Smith seems to have a lot on his mind. He’s still dealing with the fact that his father didn’t leave him, but was in prison, which he found out in Season 1. He still asks fired Banks worker Geoffrey for advice, and Geoffrey tells Will, “A real man doesn’t avoid hard things.

He does things that scare him. By that reasoning and a quick series of clips, it looks like Will is afraid of a lot of things. He is very good at basketball at Bel-Air High School, where he is scouted for the pros and approached by an agent. He also makes a lot of money by hustling playground games, which is probably a risky choice.

Where can I watch Bel-Air Season 2?

Bel-Air is a show made by Peacock. If you want to watch episodes, you will need a Peacock Premium subscription at the very least. You only have to click a few times to join the streamer.

Bel-Air Season 2 Release Date

Bel-Air season 2 premiered on Peacock on February 23, 2022.

Who is making Bel-Air Season 2?

The pilot director, co-writer, and executive producer Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer for the show, which reimagined the famous ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was a big influence on the rest of the show. Morgan Cooper will also be in charge of Season 2 as a director, co-writer, and executive producer. The first season’s showrunners, TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson, have left the project. In October 2022, Carla Banks Waddles was named showrunner and executive producer for the season. By chance, Brady and Newson were the third groups of people hired to run the show.

Chris Collins was going to run the show at first, but he was replaced by Diane Houston, who was then replaced by Brady and Newson. The show’s creators, Andy Borowitz and Susan Borowitz, are also expected to stay on as executive producers, along with Morgan Cooper, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Benny Medina, Anthony Sparks, Quincy Jones (the duo also created The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air). The show is made by Universal Television and Westbrook Studios. It was filmed in Los Angeles.