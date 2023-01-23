『SCVCN Photochromic Cycling Glasses Mountain Bike Gasses Men Women Clear MTB【新年の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月14日 16時 59分に出品され03月14日 16時 59分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,246円に設定されています。現在929件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。鳥取県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|SCVCN Photochromic Cycling Glasses Mountain Bike Gasses Men Women Clear MTB Bicycle Riding Glasses Motorcycle Goggles Biking Sunglasses Road Bike Cycle Gasses Red
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|SCVCN Lens TechnologyPhotocromic cycling glasses starts out clear and then turn red/blue/dark gray in the bright sunlight.SCVCN PC material lens provides high clarity， impact- and scratch resistance along with lightweight all-day wear-ability.UV400 protective coating blocks 100% harmful UVA and UVB rays， which helps to protect your eyes against strong sunlight， mud， dust， and kicked-up vegetation.br360-Degree Adjustable Nose PadFor different heights of nose bridges， SCVCN photocromic mountain bike sunglasses come with 360-degree adjustable nose pads to fit the lens as close to the face as possible. The hydrophilic rubber nose pads increase grip with perspiration to help keep eyewear securely in place without sacrificing comfort.brTR90 Frames & Myopia FrameSCVCN photochromic mtb glasses frames from durable， flexible， and ultralight TR90 materials. Comes with a myopia frame， It can be stuck in the frame near the nose clip of the biking sunglasses. Don’t need to install tools. You can enjoy cycling or outdoor exciting sports even if you are myopia.brWider Field Of ViewHigh-wrap， semi-rimless frame designed to increase the field of view and improved ventilation. The vent designs of photochromic motorcycle riding glasses keep you cool and fog-free in the toughest conditions， so athletes can move confidently and seamlessly at any speed.brOnly About 31g， Convenient To Use And CarrySCVCN photochromic sports sunglasses are ideal for cycling， mtb， motorcycle， running， skiing， baseball， volleyball， tennis， driving， triathlon， racing， mountain tour， softball， mountain climbing， trekking， playing golf， hiking， boating， hunting， or any other your favorite outdoor activities. Fashion and stylish design， with rich color combinations of frames and lenses， are also suitable for daily wear.
税関で開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0749346272626
商品コード
YS0000021737789397
落札価格8246円
929 入札履歴
終了
