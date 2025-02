Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw Reusable Stainless Steel M【お歳暮】

商品コメント

Brita’s Premium Filtering stainless steel bottle holds 20 oz of water and is designed with a Brita filter that fits in the straw that makes water taste great and keeps water cold for 24 hours

Get great tasting water without the waste; by switching to Brita you can save money and replace 1800 singleuse plastic water bottles a year

This 20oz Brita water bottle is made from durable double wall insulated stainless steel to keep water cold; this sleek leak proof design is cup holder friendly; Height 10.5; Diameter 3; Weight 1 pound

The filter reduces chlorine taste and odor and more with every sip; compatible with Brita water bottle replacement filters

For the freshesttasting water the Brita water bottle filter should be replaced after 40 gallons or approximately every two months; 16.9 oz water bottle