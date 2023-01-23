NOKUTIP 161 PCS 11.5 Inch Girl Doll Closet Wardrobe with Clothes and Access【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

1 What can you get 1 wardrobe 1 shoes rack 17 pack doll clothes 2 long party dress gowns 10 mini dresses 2 swimuits 3 fashion dresses 20 bags 20 shoes 20 hangers 10 necklace 10 crowns 20 glasses 6 tea accessoriesand and 29 Doll Accessories.Note doll is not included

2 Fashion closetThe rose red closet with a carrying handle the easy carrying handle keeps the portable closet ready to travel anywhere.

3 Unique design All doll fashion clothes are carefully crafted by hand and in good qualitystylish design and easy to wear .

4 A great gift for kids Cultivate childrens DIY ability color matching abilitygreat for Birthday Christmas day Thanksgiving day and other Childrens day.

5 Note The colors of some accessories are random please contact us if you have any questions we will provide you with service.