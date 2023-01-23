Taoke Waterproof Oxford Gardening Apron with Pockets， with Adjustable Strap【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Large Capacity Apron: This garden apron has a large capacity deep pocket on the front for your utmost convenience. With the quick-release pockets， you can easily empty out crops， weeds， or other items youve collected through the bottom of the gardening apron.

Multi-purpose Garden Apron: This garden apron is perfect for any workplace， whether youre working in the garden， garage， fishing， or on the lawn. It provides enough space to store tool accessories， just fill the work tool bag with your garden harvesting， weeds， or other items.

Adjustable Strap: This apron has adjustable cross straps that help distribute the collected load more evenly across the entire upper body， improving comfort around your shoulders and neck.

Waterproof Liner: The inner lining of the apron is made of high-density waterproof material， which can effectively prevent the mud and moisture of weeds， vegetables， and fruits from staining the clothes.

Waterproof Oxford Material: This apron is made of heavy-duty oxford cloth with adjustable shoulder straps and quick-release buckles. Durable， convenient， and lightweight， this garden work apron is suitable for men and women and it is a practical gift for all gardeners.