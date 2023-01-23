『Taoke Waterproof Oxford Gardening Apron with Pockets， with Adjustable Strap【2025年の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月14日 19時 24分に出品され03月14日 19時 24分に終了予定です。即決価格は7,616円に設定されています。現在988件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。福井県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Taoke Waterproof Oxford Gardening Apron with Pockets， with Adjustable Strap and Pocket for Harvesting， Garden Gift for Women/Men (Rose red)
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| Large Capacity Apron: This garden apron has a large capacity deep pocket on the front for your utmost convenience. With the quick-release pockets， you can easily empty out crops， weeds， or other items youve collected through the bottom of the gardening apron.
Multi-purpose Garden Apron: This garden apron is perfect for any workplace， whether youre working in the garden， garage， fishing， or on the lawn. It provides enough space to store tool accessories， just fill the work tool bag with your garden harvesting， weeds， or other items.
Adjustable Strap: This apron has adjustable cross straps that help distribute the collected load more evenly across the entire upper body， improving comfort around your shoulders and neck.
Waterproof Liner: The inner lining of the apron is made of high-density waterproof material， which can effectively prevent the mud and moisture of weeds， vegetables， and fruits from staining the clothes.
Waterproof Oxford Material: This apron is made of heavy-duty oxford cloth with adjustable shoulder straps and quick-release buckles. Durable， convenient， and lightweight， this garden work apron is suitable for men and women and it is a practical gift for all gardeners.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
