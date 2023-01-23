ShawnCo Essential Dog Harness NoPull Pet Vest with 3 Leash Clips No Choke R【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

3 RING NO PULL TECHNOLOGY Helping to eliminate harmful choking and discourage pulling while walking. This gives owners 3 different leash attachment points as well allowing you to find what option is best for yourself and your pup!

DURABLE AND COMFORTABLE DESIGN For our SHAWNCO Essential harness we use heavy duty and high quality materials including stainless steel rings for leash attachment points soft and breathable mesh underside for all day comfort and sturdy nylon handle and nylon straps for long term durability.

FULLY ADJUSTABLE Both the chest and belly strap are fully adjustable for the perfect fit for small dogs medium dogs and large dogs. Our harness is also fully equipped for nighttime safety with a reflective chest strap and reflective trim lining that outlines our harness helping to keep your dog safe anytime day or night.

EASIEST HARNESS TO USE Our harness can be put on and off in under 3 seconds making it the perfect choice for everyday walking running training hiking or wherever your day and active lifestyle takes you!

OUR MISSION At SHAWNCO our mission is to celebrate the endless love and loyalty of mans best friend. Hoping that in doing so we can help to improve the lives of people and dogs everywhere. We are a proud small business owned and operated in the USA. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting us and our dream!