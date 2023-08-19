Blue Beetle’s $25M Plan To Get To No. 1:

Friday at noon: Early numbers show that Warner Bros./DC’s Blue Beetle will make $9.8 million today as well as $25 million in its first day at 3,871 theaters. DC Studios’ first live-action superhero movie with a Latino lead did what it needed to do.

This is greater than what others are demonstrating, since Latino and Hispanic people are expected to come tonight as well as during matinees. Don’t forget that the PLFs, Imax, as well as special upcharges all help Blue Beetle.

Barbie Was Shown In 4,003 Theaters And Made $6 Million:

Warners can be proud that Barbie came in second place in its fifth weekend, when it played in 4,003 theaters and made $6 million on Friday, which was 40% less than a week ago, and $20 million to $21 million over the weekend, which was 39% less than a week ago. At most, Barbie will reach $566.7 million by the end of the day on Sunday.

Third And Fourth, Who Are With Oppenheimer And Strays, Go To Universal:

Oppenheimer will make $3 million on its fifth Friday at 3,321 screens, which is down 40%. It will make $10.9 million in three days, down 42%, for a total of $285.5 million so far. The film by Christopher Nolan will soon make more money in the U.S. than Inception, which made $293M.

Bad news: Strays, a $46 million movie with a R rating, is only making $8.5 million at 3,223 theaters after making $3.5 million on Friday.

With Xolo Mariduea, Fans Are Happy To See A New Face On A Superhero:

RelishMix says that the online talk is mostly positive because fans are happy to see a new superhero face, and Xolo Mariduea, a popular character from Cobra Kai, is bringing the heat.

Many people are making comparisons between Spider-Man as well as Iron Man, but they are also praising the film’s cultural depth. Some are even making comparisons between Spy Kids as well as Power Rangers, which are both movies for kids.

The Blue Beetle Was Made Through Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski In The year 1939:

This is how I imagine Blue Beetle, a DC superhero movie created by people who obviously think a lot about what it means to be Latino but don’t have the power to talk about it in a strong way. They are unable to discover a way to talk about how white people feel or show anything real.

Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski created the DC Comics hero Blue Beetle in 1939. He was remade and given new names several times till Keith Giffen, John Rogers, as well as Cully Hamner gave him a new identity as a Mexican American kid within 2006.

RelishMix says this about Strays: “Audiences are barking regarding Strays as the conversation tracks loud and mixed comparisons to Sausage Party alongside nods for the film’s originality having foul-mouthed live-action dogs.

Friday, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Brought In $2.2 Million:

Fans say it’s time for the genre to take big steps, push limits, and rethink what makes comedy funny.

Snarky people question the details and argue about whether it’s real innovation as well as just a short-term test. No matter where “Strays” ends up in the list of comedies, it has caused a heated discussion.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem made $2.2 million on Friday, which is 45% less than a week ago. It made $8.4 million in three days, which is also 45% less than a week ago, for a total of $88.1 million by the end of the day on Sunday.

Blue Beetle, From Warner Bros., Will Earn $3.3 Million At The Movies:

Friday AM: Even though kids are going back to school, the summer box office continues to be strong, and there’s a chance we might earn nearly $4 billion thanks to the final play power of Barbie as well as Oppenheimer.

Warner Bros. is betting that its debut Latino superhero film, Blue Beetle, can get its core viewers excited. Last night, previews for this DC title, which started at 2 p.m. at 3,400 sites, brought in $3.3 million.

Universal is trying to give guys something to giggle about after Oppenheimer released the R-rated, crude dog comedy Strays, which made $1.1 million from showings that started at 5 p.m. at 2,700 screens.

Blue Beetle Should Win The Weekend Alongside $28 Million To $32 Million:

Blue Beetle is projected to win the weekend alongside $28 million to $32 million, and Latino and Hispanic viewers are hoped to boost it with walk-up company.

In its fifth weekend, Angel Manuel Soto’s movie is projected to climb to No. 1 ahead of Warner Bros.’ Barbie, which is expected to stay pretty with $22M–$24M.

The previews for Blue Beetle aren’t that different from those for Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which grossed $3.4 million before making $11.7 million upon its opening Friday and $30,1 million over three days.

That $125 million DC movie was a huge letdown, and the news that James Gunn as well as Peter Safran are building a new DC world made it even worse.

Blue Beetle Cost A Reported Net Of $104M:

Blue Beetle’s opening of $30 million would be big for a Latino-Hispanic movie, but Alita: Battle Angel’s opening of $28.5 million is a good match.This DC superhero’s beginning probably won’t lead to a second movie.

Blue Beetle reportedly cost a net of $104 million. It was originally planned for HBO Max, but after a good test showing, the company changed its mind and put it in theaters. Blue Beetle has gotten 79% certified fresh reviews, which is better than Shazam 2, which got 49% bad reviews, but not as good as Shazam, which got 90%.

Oppenheimer Was Second On Thursday At 3,76 With $2 Million:

Shazam got an A CinemaScore, and the movie that came after it got a B+. Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ run at the box office in the United States ended in the spring with a final of $57.6 million.

Strays is projected to do well within the teen market, even though 56% of reviewers hate the comedy so far. Good Boy had a peek number of $2.1 million, but it made $8.3 million on Friday and $21.4 million in three days.

On Thursday, at 3,761, -20%, Uni’s Oppenheimer was in second place with $2M, giving him a four-week total of $274.6M. The 3-hour thriller directed by Christopher Nolan is expected to make a different $12 million.