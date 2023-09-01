Gwyneth Paltrow Wants Everyone To Stop Telling Her She Can’t Play Pepper Potts Anymore:

On Wednesday, the founder of Goop answered questions from her fans on her Instagram story. She also reacted to a very angry post that demanded Paltrow “answer the question” regarding why she stopped being in Marvel movies.

“Oh. My. God. Stop yelling at me, Paltrow joked in her video answer. “We just ceased doing that because Iron Man died,” she added.

She then asked, “Why do you need Pepper Potts if you don’t have Iron Man?” I don’t know,” he said, and then told fans, “Don’t yell at me, call Marvel and tell them how you feel! I’m just here sitting.”

Paltrow was answering inquiries regarding books, makeup products, fame, and being a mom when someone asked her something funny.

Paltrow won an Oscar for her role in “Shakespeare in Love.” She made her first appearance in the MCU in 2008’s “Iron Man” as Pepper Potts, Tony Stark’s helper who falls in love with him.

Over the next 10 years, she participated in 7 additional Marvel movies. Her run ended with 2019’s “Endgame,” where Stark did die. Fans of Marvel shouldn’t be surprised that she isn’t in the series.

She had been saying for almost five years before “Endgame” came out that it was likely going to be her last movie in the superhero series.

“I mean, I’m a little bit old to be within a suit and all that at this juncture,” the actress told Variety at the time. “I’m glad I did it, but I only did it because someone talked me into it.

I knew Jon Favreau, who was in charge of making Iron Man. It was so much fun to make the initial Iron Man movie and then see how important fans have made it.

Paltrow played Stark’s personal helper and love interest Pepper Potts for the first time in 2008’s “Iron Man.” She went on to play the part for over a decade across two “Iron Man” films and three “Avengers” movies.

She also played Potts in the 2017 movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” In an episode of Netflix’s “The Chef Show” in 2019, she told “Iron Man” director Jon Favreau and star cook Roy Choi that she didn’t even remember being within the Tom Holland-led movie.

In the same interview, though, the actor left the door open for a possible future role in a Marvel movie. She said, “It makes me proud to be an element of something that others care so much about.” “Of course, if they asked, ‘Can you return back for a day? If they ever needed me, I would constantly be there.”

“You treated me so well! On the set of the 2010 movie, Johansson, who is 38, said this about Paltrow. There were rumors that the two were getting into a fight when they first met, but the actors put an end to that on the podcast show.

“You might have been awful,” Johansson said next. “That show took me so far out of my comfort zone. Nothing like that had ever happened to me before. You have also made such strong ties.”

Paltrow said that the group, which also includes Mickey Rourke, Don Cheadle, as well as Jon Favreau, was “so psyched” that Johansson was joining the movie and that she was “satisfied to have another woman around.”

Even though she can’t remember much and Stark is dead, Paltrow said on the Goop Podcast with Scarlett Johansson earlier this year that she wouldn’t mind coming back to the MCU.