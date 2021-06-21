Mawya Sudan (Fighter Pilot) Wiki, Biography, Age, Occupation, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

She gained an abundance of needs from the J&Okay Workplace adopted by way of most sensible influential personalities across the country. Social media platforms have praised her function and congratulatory posts for this younger lady fighter pilot

Mawya Sudan Biography

Title Mawya Sudan
Actual Title Mawya Sudan
Nickname Mawya
Occupation Fighter pilot
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age 24 ( As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Vinod Sudan
Mom: Sushma Sudan
Siblings: Manyata Sudan
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith But to be up to date
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Spare time activities Tune, Dance, Touring
Beginning Position Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, India
Place of origin Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir India
Present Town Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, India
Nationality Indian

Mawya Sudan Reliable Social Profiles

Instagram: But to be up to date

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fascinating Info of Mawya Sudan

  • She is as pilot right through early life days.

Mawya Sudan Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of fighter pilot Mawya Sudan,

Mawya Sudan

Mawya Sudan
Mawya Sudan
Mawya Sudan
Mawya Sudan

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here