Sony/ATV Music Publishing Opens Atlanta Workplace, Mike Jackson to Lead – Variety

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has introduced the institution of a brand new workplace and studios in Atlanta, a metropolis that has turn into the hub of hip-hop and R&B over the previous 25 years.

Positioned in Buckhead, the Sony/ATV Atlanta workplace and studios will occupy the previous RedZone Leisure (RZE) manufacturing advanced, which has served as a inventive hub and cultural touchstone in Atlanta for over 25 years.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said, “Atlanta has been a serious a part of my journey for 25 years, and the group there has fostered a few of my strongest friendships and relationships within the enterprise. I’m so proud that we’re formally increasing Sony/ATV’s presence into Atlanta and it’s important that we give again to the town’s vibrant inventive group. With this new workplace, we are going to provide the Atlanta music group particular songwriter workshops and all of our best-in-class providers.”

Tough Stewart, CEO of RZ3, mentioned, “It offers me nice pleasure to welcome Sony/ATV to a metropolis stuffed with a few of the biggest songwriters and producers. Atlanta has been so good to me, and I would like to maintain that lifeline and inspiration going for upcoming creators in the identical spirit that was accomplished for me 25 years in the past.”

The corporate’s new workplace shall be led by A&R veteran Mike Jackson, who shall be taking over the position of Vice President, Inventive. The Atlanta workplace would be the firm’s fifth location inside the USA — together with New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and Miami.

“It’s an honor be part of cultivating the careers of latest and established songwriters, producers and artists in Atlanta with this new Sony/ATV initiative,” Jackson mentioned. “Atlanta has given us a lot nice tradition and music through the years – it’s a great pleasure to assist give one thing nice and resourceful again to the Atlanta music group. I’m honored to work with Jon and the Sony/ATV staff, and I’m trying ahead to including worth and maintaining with the already profitable momentum right here.”

Of Jackson’s appointment, Platt mentioned, “I’ve labored intently with Mike beforehand, and I couldn’t be happier to reunite with him as we broaden Sony/ATV’s presence into Atlanta. Mike is a veteran A&R government with a robust monitor report, and his experience and management shall be integral to our success.”

As VP, inventive, Jackson has already signed hit songwriters to offers with Sony/ATV– Bighead and Atlanta-based manufacturing staff Precedence Beats, who’ve labored with Lil Child, Lil Tecca, Bryson Tiller, Metropolis Women and others. Bighead is a producer and DJ finest recognized for his work with Gucci Mane, Chief Keef, Lil Pump, Lil Tracy, Lil Peep and SmokePurpp, amongst others. Prior to Sony/ATV, Jackson labored for BeatRoot Music as its Senior Government Enterprise Growth Marketing consultant, at Blackground/Interscope Information and BlackFountain Publishing, and EMI Music Publishing.